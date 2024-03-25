Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,588 Euro
-0,024
-1,49 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
25.03.2024 | 18:37
201 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-March-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name            Tara Grimley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                     Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                     Initial notification 
       Initial Notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                     635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                    ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                     Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, 
b)      Nature of the transaction  an Irish Revenue approved share plan. 
 
 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     EUR1.5982    7,946

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 7,946 shares

- Price EUR12,700

21 March 2024

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information N/A

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  311827 
EQS News ID:  1866743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2024 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
