The Europe recyclable thermoset market is projected to reach $259.74 million by 2031 from $145.07 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The European recyclable thermoset market is expected to grow quickly in the next years. This is because there is an increasing need for recycled thermoset materials and a growing adoption of thermoset recycling technology. The industry is also expected to grow as policies encouraging plastic recycling are introduced in various countries.

Market Introduction

The growing demand for ecologically friendly alternatives to conventional plastics, advancements in recycling technology, and supportive regulatory frameworks are all projected to drive considerable growth in the Europe recyclable thermoset market in the coming years. As consumer demand for eco-friendly products rises and environmental worries deepen, recyclable thermosets are predicted to gain popularity and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different resin types of recyclable thermosets available and their potential in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different recyclable thermoset applications such as construction, automotive, energy and power, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, and others.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe recyclable thermoset market analyzed and profiled in the study involve recyclable thermoset providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe recyclable thermoset market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst's Perspective on Recyclable Thermoset Market

Increasing awareness about the circular economy and environmental concerns is driving the development of more sustainable ways in the recycling of plastics. Although thermoset is a hard-to-recycle plastic, the adoption of this advanced recycling technology is limited to developed regions. The recyclable thermoset market is expected to witness a significant boost owing to the increasing focus of various countries and companies toward sustainability. Chemical recycling can be the best option for recycling thermosets, but the commercialization of these processes is limited due to its high cost when compared to virgin materials.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables

GAIKER Technology Center

Mobius Technologies GmbH

BASF SE

Northstar Recycling Company, Inc.

Gr3n Recycling

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $145.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $259.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Rising Focus on Sustainability in Wind Energy Sector

1.1.1.2 Change in Business Models of Companies due to Climate Action

1.1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Recyclable Thermoset Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Advancement in Thermoset Recycling Technologies Globally

1.2.1.2 Regulations Promoting Plastic Recycling in Various Countries

1.2.1.3 Investments and Collaboration in Plastic Recycling Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Complex Process of Thermoset Recycling

1.2.2.2 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for Hard-to-Recycle Products

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Replacing Virgin Materials with Recyclable Thermoset and Venturing into New End-User Applications

1.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Bio-Based Renewable Materials

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Developments

1.2.4.2 Market Developments

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

1.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

1.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

1.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

1.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Firms

1.5 New Policies for Recycling

1.5.1 New Policies and Regulations, by Country

1.6 Comparative Analysis of Technologies

1.7 Product Life Cycle Analysis for Major Applications

1.8 Opportunity Analysis by Companies

2 Region

2.1.1 Recyclable Thermoset Market (by Region), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Europe

2.2.1.2 Business Challenges

2.2.1.3 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Europe Recyclable Thermoset Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Europe Recyclable Thermoset Market (by Resin Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.2 Europe Recyclable Thermoset Market (by Technology), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Europe (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Germany

2.2.4.2 France

2.2.4.3 Italy

2.2.4.4 Spain

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 U.K.

3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Services Offered by Key Companies

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Role in the Recyclable Thermoset Market

3.2.2.1 Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

