ArmorPoint Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / ArmorPoint, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.









The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Launched in 2020, the ArmorPoint Partner Program was designed to offer our partners a streamlined approach to adding cybersecurity to their portfolios. Our comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services spans the full spectrum of cybersecurity program management-from Managed SOC to risk management and strategic cybersecurity planning. Ultimately, our goal is to empower our partners with the tools, resources, and support necessary to excel in delivering end-to-end cybersecurity program management solutions, ensuring they can meet the evolving security needs of their clients with confidence and expertise.

"Earning the 5-Star rating in CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide is a milestone that signifies the strength of our partnership ecosystem," explains Corey Ayers, Director of Product. "This distinction celebrates our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional support and services, driving growth, and sparking innovation among our partners. Together, we're setting new standards not only in the channel, but in the cybersecurity industry as a whole."

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

