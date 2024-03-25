Bitoro Launches First DEX For Aggregated Perpetual Futures Trading

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Bitoro Network , the first protocol for aggregated on-chain perpetual trading, has officially launched its decentralized trading platform today on March 25. Following four years of development, the new platform provides the most liquid and cost-efficient channel for leveraged crypto trading that also enables users to trade directly from their personal wallets.

Starting today, Bitoro users can seamlessly access more than 100 trading pairs from leading decentralized perpetual exchanges on the Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Polygon chains, including GMX, Orderly Network, and others. Crucially, Bitoro allows anyone to access the substantial liquidity on these platforms from a single account while also providing deep liquidity from both an Automated Market Making (AMM) and order book approach.

The launch comes at a time of major change in cryptocurrency traders' preferences. Following the collapse of leading centralized exchanges in recent years, as well as increasing regulatory hurdles, millions of traders are drawn towards decentralized trading protocols.

Bitoro Network now combines the safety of trading directly from a personal wallet or custodian with the convenience of a universal margin account, and the efficiency of aggregated liquidity. This means that users can not only access all major decentralized perpetual exchanges, but also leverage their entire assets and open positions - all while benefiting from massive savings thanks to gasless trading and automated trade routing for the lowest composite trading cost.

"We're very excited to finally open the doors of our highly anticipated platform to the public," says Brian Purcell, the CEO and founder of Bitoro. "For the last 8 months, over 100 contributors have been testing Bitoro Network, successfully completing thousands of real world trades. We are now looking forward to introducing Bitoro to a wider audience."

Commenting on the launch, Orderly Network COO Arjun Arora, COO said "We're thrilled to be integrated with Bitoro Network as a launch partner and support their quest to transform onchain derivatives. By combining Orderly Network's deep liquidity with Bitoro's innovative aggregated DEX, users gain access to a powerful and efficient platform for leveraged trading."

The public launch of Bitoro Network is a major milestone in the decentralized leveraged trading space. Following the launch, the platform will roll out exclusive trading rewards and competitions in the coming weeks. As Bitoro expands its user base, more blockchains and exchanges are expected to be supported.

About Bitoro Network

Bitoro is the world's first leveraged trading protocol and aggregator for the perpetual futures market. Its principle goal is to unify the currently fragmented market under one platform that provides optimal prices, fees, liquidity, incentives, and unparalleled ease of use for traders.

Media Contact

Organization: Bitoro

Contact Person: Simon Moser

Website: https://bitoro.network/

Email: simon@bitorolabs.org

City: Road Town

Country: Virgin Islands (British)

SOURCE: Bitoro

View the original press release on accesswire.com