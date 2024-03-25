Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907651 | ISIN: US4576422053 | Ticker-Symbol: ID6
Tradegate
25.03.24
18:17 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,250
-4,27 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNODATA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNODATA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,65021:44
5,5505,60021:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2024 | 21:26
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 5:00 PM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2024 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Marcia Novero
Innodata Inc.
mnovero@innodata.com
(201) 371-8015

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.