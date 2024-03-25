Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - In a testament to its groundbreaking approach to luxury real estate, Privé Market has announced the sale of a magnificent 12-bedroom Beverly Hills estate for an impressive $68 million, just weeks after the launch of its innovative online platform. This sale not only highlights the platform's rapid ascent in the high-end real estate market but also underscores its unique position as a purveyor of the world's most exclusive properties. Privé Market's success is rooted in its ability to blend unparalleled luxury with unmatched service, providing a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers of high-end real estate. The sale of the Beverly Hills estate, which features state-of-the-art amenities, opulent design, and sprawling grounds, marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, showcasing its effectiveness in connecting discerning clients with extraordinary properties.





Privé Market Sells Beverly Hills Luxury Estate for $68 Million



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/203008_2fb516e2c427daa8_001full.jpg

A New Benchmark in Luxury Real Estate

The $68 million estate, nestled in the coveted landscapes of Beverly Hills, represents the pinnacle of luxury living. With 12 bedrooms, each meticulously designed to offer ultimate comfort and elegance, the property stands as a testament to architectural excellence and sophisticated style. This sale not only reflects the high caliber of listings Privé Market offers but also its commitment to facilitating significant transactions with efficiency and discretion.

Privé Market: Redefining Luxury Real Estate

Transactions Founded with the vision of transforming the luxury real estate transaction process, Privé Market leverages cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the luxury market to offer a bespoke platform that caters exclusively to the elite. By prioritizing privacy, exclusivity, and service, Privé Market has quickly established itself as the go-to destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking to buy or sell luxury real estate, cars, yachts, jets, and more.

Unparalleled Success Story

The swift sale of the Beverly Hills luxury estate, coming just weeks after Privé Market's platform went live, is a clear indicator of the company's robust potential and the trust it has garnered among luxury real estate aficionados. "This sale is a significant achievement for Privé Market and a reflection of our dedication to excellence," said Dimitrios Pliatsios, CEO at Privé Market. "It underscores our promise to provide an exclusive marketplace that meets the high standards of our discerning clientele."

With its sights set on further elevating the experience of luxury real estate transactions, Privé Market is poised for continued success. The company plans to expand its portfolio of luxury listings, offering an even wider selection of unique properties and assets to its global clientele. As it builds on its impressive achievements, Privé Market remains committed to redefining the landscape of luxury real estate, ensuring privacy, exclusivity, and unparalleled service for every transaction.

About Privé Market:

Privé Market is a premier online platform specializing in the sale and purchase of luxury real estate and high-value assets. With a focus on exclusivity, privacy, and impeccable service, Privé Market caters to the needs of the world's most discerning clientele, offering a curated selection of luxury properties, cars, yachts, jets, and more.

