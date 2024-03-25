Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagenic Therapeutics Schedules First Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings Call

Call Scheduled for Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX), a biopharmaceutical innovator, announced that the Company plans to hold its first investor earnings call to discuss the results contained in its FY 2023 Form 10K, which it plans to file that day, and its outlook for FY 2024.

The Company plans to hold its earnings call, open to the public, at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, April 1st, to discuss the results of its Q4 and FY 2023, which it plans to publish in its Form 10K to be filed with the SEC that day. On the call, management also plans to discuss the company's outlook for FY 2024, including expectations for additional data readouts from the ongoing PT00114 clinical trial.

Participants in the discussion about the outlook for the trial will be Robert B. Stein, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, and Andrew Slee, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, as well as Garo H. Armen, PhD, Executive Chairman.

The log-in link is: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3027/50127. For those wishing to participate by phone only, dial: Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 628544

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) is committed to pioneering neuro-active peptides into therapeutics to mitigate stress-related disorders. For more information, visit www.protagenic.com.

About PT00114:

PT00114, a 41-amino-acid residue synthetic peptide, holds promise as a novel treatment for serious neuro-psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. It is a synthetic form of the naturally-occurring brain peptide TCAP, which acts to counter the negative biochemical and behavioral effects of the stress-induced brain hormones Corticotropin Releasing Factor and Arginine-Vasopressin. Among the beneficial effects of PT00114 is the reduction of excessive circulating levels of cortisol that often are part of the response to various stressors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Protagenic Therapeutics' product candidates and clinical trial plans. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are urged to exercise caution and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA ?Chief Financial Officer ?Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. 149 Fifth Ave, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010. Tel: 213-260-4342? Email: alex.arrow@protagenic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin M. Smith, President, PCG Advisory, Inc. 950 Third Avenue, Suite #2700, New York, NY 10022. Tel: 646-823-8656 Email: ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com