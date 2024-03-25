Rodilla Marks 5 Years of Authentic Spanish Cuisine in the Heart of Miami

This artisanal dining spot celebrates its five-year milestone as it strengthens its bond with the lively Miami neighborhoods it calls home

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Rodilla, the renowned artisanal eatery, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary of delivering authentic Spanish flavors to Miami's vibrant culinary scene. This popular Spanish chain was founded by Antonio Rodilla in 1939 and has grown to over 160 locations throughout Spain. Rodilla is owned and operated by Estrella Damm and The Damm Company, a Spanish brewery dedicated to producing and distributing beer, water, and flavored drinks. In 2019, Rodilla debuted in Miami, introducing its delicacies to Wynwood and Brickell City Centre, strategically choosing these two neighborhoods for their central locations and vibrant ambiances.

"Expanding to the U.S. market has been a significant milestone for Rodilla. Miami's diverse culinary landscape provides an ideal space to introduce our authentic Spanish cuisine to American and Latin American markets," said Alfonso Rodríguez de Rivera Rico, Marketing & Business Development Manager at Rodilla. "As we celebrate this achievement, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences and fostering lasting connections with our guests while collaborating with the Wynwood community in many ways."

Whether guests seek to unwind while sipping sangria over brunch, work from Rodilla with a sweet baked treat, catch up with friends over coffee, or read a good book, Rodilla provides the perfect backdrop for creating memorable moments with its vintage, cozy style.

Staying true to its craftmanship, Rodilla's arrives to Miami directly from Spain, ensuring authenticity and quality in every bite. Reflecting the rich tapestry of Spanish culinary tradition, Rodilla offers casual, artisanal sandwiches and fresh, daily baked treats. Its most popular offerings are the ensaladilla sandwich, which features a tuna spread, artichokes, boiled eggs, peas, red peppers, and the chicken curry and bacon filling sandwiched between poppy seed bread.

Rodilla also offers exceptional catering services, for gatherings of all sizes. Whether for a business meeting, celebration, or boat outing, these perfectly sized sandwiches make a great catering option.

As part of its entertainment offerings, Rodilla is hosting live music events in partnership with Young Musicians Unite and presenting brunch specials at its Wynwood location on Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Celebrate the fifth anniversary of Rodilla in Miami with an exciting lineup of upcoming events, including performances by The Jazz Collective on April 20th and LoBac on May 11th.

