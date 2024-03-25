Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or the "Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to announce the extension of the expiry date for 1,483,000 stock options granted by BluMetric to several of its employees (the "Stock Option Extension"). The Stock Option Extension does not include any stock options granted to directors, officers, or insiders of the Company. Of the 1,483,000 stock options subject to the Stock Option Extension, 1,417,000 stock options granted in August 2022 with an exercise price of $0.35 were set to expire on August 24, 2027; and 66,000 stock options granted in February 2023 with an exercise price of $0.40 were set to expire on February 27, 2028. The Board of Directors approved a 2-year extension to the exercise period of each option such that the options will expire on August 24, 2029, and February 27, 2030. There is no change to the exercise price of the stock options. The Stock Option Extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 180 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

