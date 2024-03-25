Margex 2.0 Debuts With Redesigned Trading Platform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex , cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, has revealed the revolutionary release of Margex 2.0.

Redesigned Margex 2.0 platform features updated look, brand new tools

The Margex 2.0 redesign brings a fresh new look to the always-reliable desktop experience and the on-the-go mobile app. The updated design also introduces an all-new dark mode, letting users add a personal touch to the platform's visual layout. Additional functionality enhancements have also been made to bolster accessibility.

The newly redesigned platform will, in the near future, support the most-requested features by users:

a zero-fee asset converter for even more convenience when copy trading. Users will be able to instantly swap one cryptocurrency for another fee-free, ensuring quick and easy access to follow and copy the fund they choose. a brand new crypto wallet, enabling a simple and reliable storage solution for keeping assets safe yet ready to copy trade in just a few clicks.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With no success fees and a $10 minimum deposit, Margex copy trading is the most user-friendly in the crypto industry.

