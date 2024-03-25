Sofidel Offers Recommendations for Restroom Care This International Cleaning Week

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, offers ways to keep restrooms in tip-top shape while prioritizing sustainability this International Cleaning Week , March 24-30. International Cleaning Week promotes the value of cleaning and shows appreciation for cleaning professionals.

"A negative restroom experience can impact a brand's reputation," said Giorgia Giove, Marketing Manager, Sofidel. "Restroom maintenance is a key element of any cleaning program, and developing a plan that supports a business's sustainability goals can further enhance user experience."

Facility managers should consider the following:

1. Audit current restroom cleaning practices. Surprisingly, one in five Americans are less likely to clean up after themselves if a restroom is messy. Take inventory of current cleaning practices and consider more frequent restroom cleanings during operating hours. Restrooms are an important aspect of how others perceive a facility, therefore they must be properly maintained at all times.

2. Choose sustainable products. Facility occupants are demanding that business leaders prioritize sustainability. Choose toilet paper, paper towels and facial tissue that are made from third-party certified sustainable pulp. Add paper towel and toilet paper dispensers that are made from recycled plastic, a major cause of ocean pollution. Simple changes can greatly reduce facilities' carbon footprints and leave a positive, lasting impression on facility occupants.

3. Eliminate toilet clogs. Fixing a pipe clog can cost upwards of $1,200 per incident and can take several hours for cleaning professionals to fix. To help keep costs down and prevent foul odors, use toilet paper that helps prevent clogs. Consider high-quality toilet paper with built-in enzymes that are proven to eat away at bacteria in pipes, thus reducing the risk of clogs. Consider paper towels that can dissolve when accidentally flushed down the toilet.

For information about Sofidel, visit www.sofidel.com .

About?The?Sofidel?Group??

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com .

###

1https://www.bradleycorp.com/news/survey-finds-positive-roi-for-businesses-with-clean-restrooms

2https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/05/eco-wakening-consumers-driving-sustainability/

3https://www.forbes.com/home-improvement/plumbing/toilet-repair-plumbing-cost/

Media Contact:

Brianna Fitzpatrick

Mulberry Marketing Communications

bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Sofidel

View the original press release on accesswire.com