Nitel to Acquire WAN Dynamics

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Nitel, a leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider, announced today the acquisition of Cleveland-based WAN Dynamics. The move represents another step in Nitel's growth strategy that was put in place a little over two years ago when international private equity firm Cinven made a significant investment in Nitel. Operating under the Nitel brand, the combined organization will strengthen Nitel's overall positioning as a leader in customer-focused solutions and enable deeper technical, management, and support capabilities around its managed SD-WAN offering.





Both organizations are established network service providers with synergistic offerings in network, SD-WAN, and security. The acquisition will enhance Nitel's capabilities around delivering custom-tailored managed network solutions. In addition, the move represents an opportunity to add complementary capabilities from WAN Dynamics to Nitel, most specifically a deep understanding of customer environments, best practices to improve customer networks, and excellence in managed and professional services.

"We are very excited about this acquisition because WAN Dynamics values what we have made our number one priority - customer success," said Margi Shaw, CEO of Nitel. "They also map well to the products we offer and support our vision to leverage digital capabilities to transform enterprise networking. WAN Dynamics brings significant technical talent and capabilities that will enhance our ability to deliver value as our customers scale and their networks increase in complexity."

"We are thrilled to bring significant strengths in network engineering and our unwavering focus on the customer to Nitel," said WAN Dynamics Chief Technical Officer Jason Gintert. "As enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys, mastering the ensuing connectivity transformation is where our expertise truly shines. The opportunities for our talented staff, valued customers, and essential partners are very exciting, and we are eager to be a key part of Nitel's success moving forward."

Specializing in network security, software defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and network design consulting, our aim is to make networks more agile in order to reduce operating expense, lessen time to deployment, prevent outages and eliminate costly configuration errors. We design custom network solutions that can move at the pace of business today and can scale to meet evolving business needs.

Nitel is a leading network as a service (NaaS) provider. We simplify the complex technology challenges of today's enterprise organizations to create seamless and integrated managed network and security solutions to help customers meet the demands of digital transformation. For more information on Nitel, please visit: https://www.nitelusa.com.

