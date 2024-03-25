Black Book Market Research: Black Book 2024 Inpatient Clinical IT User Survey: Revealing the Highest-Rated Hospital Technologies as Rated by Industry Clients

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Black Book Research, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and IT buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare delivery sectors, announces the first round of 2024 awards for highest hospital user experience and clinician satisfaction.







"Black Book is dedicated to pioneering research, ensuring customer contentment, and dissecting strategic buyer concerns within the medical industry sector without being swayed by vendor influence," said Doug Brown, President of the firm. "At Black Book, we're thrilled to offer unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, cutting-edge reporting features, and a knowledge management system empowering customers to exchange relevant, informed feedback."

The Black Book founder, management, nor its employees have any financial stake in the companies featured in any comparison performance report. They are not motivated by incentives to recommend any of the 20,000 healthcare industry products and services vendors collected over the last decade.

The highest-scoring hospital IT and support suppliers in the past year's Black Book client experience polls, including 14,144 validated respondents, are:

VIRTUAL HOSPITAL COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS - ANDOR HEALTH

CLINICAL SOFTWARE INTEGRATION ENGINES - INFOR CLOVERLEAF INTEGRATION SUITE

CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT: HOSPITAL CARE PLANS & ORDER SETS - MEDIGY

CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT: POINT OF CARE CLINICAL REFERENCE - MERATIVE MIRCOMEDIX

HEALTH SYSTEMS INTEROPERABILITY SOLUTIONS - HEALTH GORILLA

CLINICAL COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS ACUTE CARE - SPOK INC

INTERACTIVE PATIENT SYSTEMS - GETWELL INPATIENT

CLINICAL SURVEILLANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS - RLDATIX

SMALL RURAL CRITICAL ACCESS HOSPITAL EHR - MEDITECH EXPANSE

COMMUNITY & LARGE HOSPITAL EHR - ORACLE HEALTH

ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER & REGIONAL NETWORKS - EPIC SYSTEMS

HEALTH SYSTEMS & IDN EHR - ORACLE HEALTH

REHABILITATION HOSPITALS - ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH

INPATIENT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES EHR - WELLSKY

ASSISTED LIVING EHR - POINTCLICKCARE

INPATIENT BEHAVIORAL FACILITIES - NETSMART

INTEGRATED CLOUD EHR RCM - MEDITECH EXPANSE

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE EHR - WELLSKY

EHR DATA ARCHIVING - OLAH ENTERPRISE ARCHIVE SOLUTION

EHR TECH SUPPORT SERVICES - ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH

LABOR & DELIVERY SOLUTIONS - GE HEALTHCARE PERINATAL CENTRICITY

INTENSIVE CARE/CRITICAL CARE SOLUTIONS - EVOLUCARE

INPATIENT ONCOLOGY TREATMENT MANAGEMENT - ONCO

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS - EPOWERDOC/EMBRACE

LABORATORY DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS - ORCHARD SOFTWARE

ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY SOLUTIONS - CLINISYS

INPATIENT SURGICAL & PERIOPERATIVE SOLUTIONS - LIVEDATA PERIOP

INFECTION CONTROL MONITORING - RLDATIX

MEDICATION INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - BD PYXIS

PHARMACY SMART PUMP TECHNOLOGY - BAXTER SPECTRUM IQ

PHARMACY MEDICAL CAROUSEL TECHNOLOGY - OMNICELL

PHARMACY SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY - WOLTERS KLUWER SENTRI7

DRUG DIVERSION MONITORING - BLUESIGHT

IV WORKFLOW MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - BAXTER DOSE EDGE

340B MANAGEMENT - PHARMAFORCE 340B

MEDICATION & PROCEDURE CARTS - CAPSA HEALTHCARE

Black Book Market Research LLC offers comprehensive comparison data to healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-focused vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the clinical technology industry. This data encompasses top-performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector, recognized for their excellence and competitiveness.

