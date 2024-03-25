Black Book Market Research: Black Book 2024 Inpatient Clinical IT User Survey: Revealing the Highest-Rated Hospital Technologies as Rated by Industry Clients

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Black Book Research, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and IT buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare delivery sectors, announces the first round of 2024 awards for highest hospital user experience and clinician satisfaction.
"Black Book is dedicated to pioneering research, ensuring customer contentment, and dissecting strategic buyer concerns within the medical industry sector without being swayed by vendor influence," said Doug Brown, President of the firm. "At Black Book, we're thrilled to offer unparalleled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most comprehensive client satisfaction database, cutting-edge reporting features, and a knowledge management system empowering customers to exchange relevant, informed feedback."
The Black Book founder, management, nor its employees have any financial stake in the companies featured in any comparison performance report. They are not motivated by incentives to recommend any of the 20,000 healthcare industry products and services vendors collected over the last decade.
The highest-scoring hospital IT and support suppliers in the past year's Black Book client experience polls, including 14,144 validated respondents, are:
VIRTUAL HOSPITAL COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS - ANDOR HEALTH
CLINICAL SOFTWARE INTEGRATION ENGINES - INFOR CLOVERLEAF INTEGRATION SUITE
CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT: HOSPITAL CARE PLANS & ORDER SETS - MEDIGY
CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT: POINT OF CARE CLINICAL REFERENCE - MERATIVE MIRCOMEDIX
HEALTH SYSTEMS INTEROPERABILITY SOLUTIONS - HEALTH GORILLA
CLINICAL COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS ACUTE CARE - SPOK INC
INTERACTIVE PATIENT SYSTEMS - GETWELL INPATIENT
CLINICAL SURVEILLANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS - RLDATIX
SMALL RURAL CRITICAL ACCESS HOSPITAL EHR - MEDITECH EXPANSE
COMMUNITY & LARGE HOSPITAL EHR - ORACLE HEALTH
ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTER & REGIONAL NETWORKS - EPIC SYSTEMS
HEALTH SYSTEMS & IDN EHR - ORACLE HEALTH
REHABILITATION HOSPITALS - ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH
INPATIENT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES EHR - WELLSKY
ASSISTED LIVING EHR - POINTCLICKCARE
INPATIENT BEHAVIORAL FACILITIES - NETSMART
INTEGRATED CLOUD EHR RCM - MEDITECH EXPANSE
HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE EHR - WELLSKY
EHR DATA ARCHIVING - OLAH ENTERPRISE ARCHIVE SOLUTION
EHR TECH SUPPORT SERVICES - ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH
LABOR & DELIVERY SOLUTIONS - GE HEALTHCARE PERINATAL CENTRICITY
INTENSIVE CARE/CRITICAL CARE SOLUTIONS - EVOLUCARE
INPATIENT ONCOLOGY TREATMENT MANAGEMENT - ONCO
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS - EPOWERDOC/EMBRACE
LABORATORY DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS - ORCHARD SOFTWARE
ANATOMIC PATHOLOGY SOLUTIONS - CLINISYS
INPATIENT SURGICAL & PERIOPERATIVE SOLUTIONS - LIVEDATA PERIOP
INFECTION CONTROL MONITORING - RLDATIX
MEDICATION INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - BD PYXIS
PHARMACY SMART PUMP TECHNOLOGY - BAXTER SPECTRUM IQ
PHARMACY MEDICAL CAROUSEL TECHNOLOGY - OMNICELL
PHARMACY SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY - WOLTERS KLUWER SENTRI7
DRUG DIVERSION MONITORING - BLUESIGHT
IV WORKFLOW MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - BAXTER DOSE EDGE
340B MANAGEMENT - PHARMAFORCE 340B
MEDICATION & PROCEDURE CARTS - CAPSA HEALTHCARE
Black Book Market Research LLC offers comprehensive comparison data to healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-focused vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the clinical technology industry. This data encompasses top-performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector, recognized for their excellence and competitiveness.
For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and a complete list of hospital IT and services ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com
