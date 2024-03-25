A-1 Broadcast: Chef Cara Di Falco Shares Tips to Creating Memorable Menus for Easter and Springtime on TipsOnTV

The Ultimate Guide to Spring Hosting and Entertaining

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Spring has officially begun and many people are looking for easy ways to make spring menus stand out. Streaming cooking show host Chef Cara Di Falco offers these super secrets for a tasty Spring brunch, Easter entrees, and treats. Chef Cara reveals ideas for brunch, dinner, and every Spring entertaining occasion.

Chef & Recipe Developer Cara Di Falco Suggests Easter Eats & Spring Treats

Host of 'Cara's Cucina' Shares Secrets for Super Seasonal Recipes

SATISFYING EVERYONE'S TASTE

Start off with some beverage inspiration. Whether hosting a picnic with loved ones or enjoying a festive brunch, Welch's Sparkling Juice adds a touch of sparkle to your gatherings. Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Juices are crisp, light, and refreshing beverages that are ideal for family gatherings and take Easter celebrations from hoppin' to poppin'. Welch's Sparkling is a bright and bubbly juice made with real fruit, helping any celebration pop. For more information, visit www.welchs.com

A FAVORITE GO-TO FOR BRUNCH

A tasty smoothie and of course coffee is a must! For those who love plant-based options, the go-to is Planet Oat's new Barista Lovers Oatmilk. Barista Lovers was crafted with baristas to be Planet Oat's best oatmilk yet, with a perfectly balanced, velvety, and smooth texture that offers a delicious way to elevate your at-home coffee experience. Enjoy it in a morning coffee, by the glass, for baking, or in smoothies. Planet Oat's Barista Lovers Oatmilk has a great texture that enhances any beverage or recipe. For more information, visit planetoat.com.

SOMETHING UNIQUE AND TASTY

For an Easter brunch addition or springing into some new kitchen creations, grab some SPAM® Maple Flavored! SPAM® Maple Flavored is a versatile, sweet, and salty treat that is sure to complement spring snacks, Easter Brunch and more. Try Mini Apple Cinnamon Monkey Bread, a fun twist on a classic favorite and an example of just how versatile and flavorful this variety is. For other unique recipes, check out www.spam.com. Available at Amazon and most grocery stores.

