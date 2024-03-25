Alignable.com: 2024's Top 50 Local Business Leaders Announced

Alignable's Annual Contest Reveals North America's Best, Most-Supportive Business Owners

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / Alignable's 2024 Local Business Person Of The Year Contest reached unparalleled participation levels this year, logging a whopping 309,000+ votes, 64,000+ recommendations, and 5,171 local winners across the U.S. and Canada.

The largest online networking platform for business owners, Alignable.com invited its 8.7 million+ members to shout-out local leaders who've gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities.

Conducted from 1/8/23 to 2/23/24, the 2024 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in over five years, marking a 40% jump in participation over 2023, and a 30% increase in the number of winners.

Among these local winners, 50+ North American networking superstars emerged based on the overwhelming support they received during this contest.

Here's a preview of the list. Go here to see the rest of the Top 50.

JB Beckett, W. Columbia, SC Brian Gregory, Phoenix, AZ Kimberly Wallace, Cornelius, NC Michael Keller, Boca Raton, FL Helena Smolock, Blaine, WA Jill Cone, Mesa, AZ Shane Hicks, New Braunfels, TX Paul L. Odendahl, Port St. Lucie, FL & Tony Ransdell, Elgin, IL Anton Burnette, Cleveland, TN Steve Levinson, Boynton Beach, FL LaToya Germaine, New City, NY Cherri Pedrioli, Santa Rosa, CA & Dr. Mary Welsh, Warren, MI Dr. Karen Fiorillo, Collegeville, PA Amberly Shreve, Clarksville, MD Paul Finkelstein, Delray Beach, FL James Clemens, Panama Beach City, FL& Maria Wirth, Allentown, PA Jason Integrity, Charlotte, NC Lesly Jean-Baptiste, Lawrenceville, GA Dr. Thomas Hill, Naperville, IL Sam Rafoss, Calgary, AB (No. 1 in Canada)

These leaders were commended for helping peers grow their networks and expand their businesses during a year with many economic challenges.

All local champions received special badges on their Alignable profiles, recognizing their wins. The awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, referrals, and new business for many winners.?

"Our members can't stop raving about how this contest supercharged the relationships within their networks, which have sparked referrals, ignited fresh business opportunities, and fueled a massive wave of mutual support," said Alignable's CEO Eric Groves. "Business owners are the vibrant heartbeat of their communities, and it's high time they got the recognition they deserve. With over 64,000 recommendations pouring in from this year's contest, it's crystal clear: when small business owners unite, they become an unstoppable force."

Contact chuck@alignable.com to find your local winners and arrange interviews.

About Alignable

Alignable.com is the largest online business networking platform for business owners in the U.S. and Canada. With 8.7 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where business owners come together. Whether you're connecting locally, meeting peers in your industry, or finding a catalyst who will introduce you to their network, Alignable is where businesses connect and change their business trajectory.

