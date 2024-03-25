Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is announcing that it has engaged Accretive Capital LLC of Delaware, which does business under the name Benzinga ("Benzinga"), to provide marketing services in support of SATO's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. Benzinga was founded in 2010 by Jason Raznick and has grown to become a hub for actionable information on the capital markets with approximately 25 million readers each month. The marketing program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Benzinga will employ digital media content creation to execute this important initiative.

Benzinga will work with the Company to produce articles and videos for display on Benzinga's platform on or after March 26, 2024. There is a one time cost of US$10,000. No compensation securities are involved. The Company and Benzinga act at arm's length, and Benzinga has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, but may acquire securities of the Company in the future. The agreement with Benzinga is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information, stakeholders are encouraged to contact our investor relations department.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional centers. The Company is listed on (TSXV:SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636

