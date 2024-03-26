Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement

26-March-2024 / 00:17 CET/CEST

Reinach, Switzerland, 26 March 2024 - On 25 March 2024, Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) received from SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") a temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules. Evolva had applied for these exemptions in order to reduce complexity and save on costs during the liquidation process. Evolva Holding SA in liquidation ("Evolva") announced today that by decision dated 25 March 2024, SER granted Evolva certain temporary exemptions from publicity obligations for maintaining its listing on SIX. The content and duration of the exemptions granted are contained in the following part of the SER decision, which has been reproduced verbatim (unofficial English translation). The exemptions come into force as of the release of this ad-hoc announcement. Sections I and II of the SER decision read as follows: Evolva Holding SA in liquidation is exempted from the following obligations until and including 11 June 2024: publication and submission of the annual report 2023 (art. 49 et seqq. Listing Rules [LR] in connection with art. 10 et seqq. Directive on Financial Reporting [DFR] and art. 9 ciph. 2.01 (1) Directive Regular Reporting Obligations [DRRO]); maintenance of the corporate calendar (art. 52 LR); Disclosure of management transactions (art. 56 LR). The exemptions pursuant to section I will become effective with the publication of the ad-hoc announcement in accordance with the requirements in section III.

