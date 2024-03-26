Anzeige
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
25.03.24
13:53 Uhr
28,850 Euro
-0,270
-0,93 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023

DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 
26-March-2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 
 
Luxembourg March 26, 2024 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report. The report has been 
filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com 
under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports". 
 
The Annual Report 2023 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled 
on April 30, 2024. 
 
This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic 
Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language 
(XBRL). 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Since January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & Electrical 
Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Valendru Rondepierre; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1866891 26-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
