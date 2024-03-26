Regulatory News:

Géraldine Périchon, Chief Financial Officer for the Getlink Group (Paris:GET) since September 2020 and member of the Executive Committee, has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to the responsibility of the Group's Administrative and Financial Department, bringing together the finance, legal, information technology, capital markets, mergers acquisitions and CSR functions, Geraldine Périchon will second Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, in his management of the Group, to accelerate its performance, growth and value creation strategy.

Biographical elements:

Géraldine Périchon joined the Suez Group in 2015 as Group Director for M&A, before being appointed Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy for Italy, Central and Eastern Europe and subsequently Director of Finance, Recycling and Value for France in 2020. Géraldine Périchon started her career as an M&A Analyst with Lazard Brothers in 2002, before working for the Boston Consulting Group, Cinven and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

