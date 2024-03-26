RelaDyne and Driven Brands Extend Agreement for DuraMAX Supply at Take 5 Oil Change Locations

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / RelaDyne announced today an extension of the multi-year agreement term with Driven Brands to supply DuraMAX and Drydene oils to Take 5 Oil Change's network of over 1,000 company-operated and franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada through its direct footprint and trusted Associate Distributor Network.

Part of the Driven Brands portfolio, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers a fast and friendly 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services, such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges.

The DuraMAX brand, which is owned by RelaDyne, is an automotive line of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, brake cleaners, power steering fluids, and more. Based on a survey conducted by National Oil & Lube News, DuraMAX has been ranked the number one best-selling motor oil brand since 2018 by Quick Lube Owners.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the extended agreement for the supply of DuraMAX and Drydene oils at all Take 5 Oil Change® locations across the country," said Larry Stoddard, RelaDyne's President and CEO. "This extended partnership showcases our commitment to an integrated lubricant marketing channel, where our collective capabilities and nationwide reach harmonize to meet and exceed the diverse needs of our customers while simultaneously fueling their profitability."

"RelaDyne's ability to control the last mile providing the highest-level of store service and analytics demonstrates our robust capabilities in the market," said Dan Oehler, RelaDyne's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our DuraMAX product line has played a key role in boosting store profitability, particularly though the rise in synthetic sales. We value the Driven Brands partnership greatly and this extension demonstrates the value RelaDyne delivers with our critical business partners."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor of fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 85 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.reladyne.com.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 1,000 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit www.take5.com/oil-change/.

