Sweft Announces Game-Changing Partnership With Harry Rosen to Eliminate ISNO and Revolutionize E-Commerce Operations

Sweft, a leading retail-focused SaaS software company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Product Workflow Automation platform at Harry Rosen, one of Canada's premier men's clothing retailers. This landmark co-development project is now live, signaling a new era for retail operational efficiency.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Harry Rosen partnered with Sweft to tackle the pervasive challenge of In Stock, Not Online (ISNO) inventory. ISNO relates to inventory owned by the retailer but not yet available for sale online. This delay in online availability reduces a product's full-price selling season, leading to early markdowns and margin erosion.

ISNO delays are caused by the interaction of complex, interdependent retail back-office processes, mainly run on spreadsheets and in-house systems.

Eliminating ISNO delays ensures consistency between the merchandise in retail stores and the digital storefront, so that online customers have the same opportunity to buy new products as customers in-store.

Sweft is poised to redefine retailers' inventory onboarding, management, and online merchandising approach.

Why Harry Rosen Said Yes

The decision to implement Sweft's cutting-edge platform stemmed from Harry Rosen's commitment to providing unparalleled service and shopping experiences.

"We recognized the need to evolve with the digital landscape and address the ISNO challenge head-on," said Stephen Jackson, Harry Rosen's EVP, Chief Information Officer. He continues: "Sweft's visionary platform aligns perfectly with our innovation and customer-first ethos and will enable us to scale our digital retail operations efficiently."

Sweft's Scalable and Configurable Solution

Sweft's latest version is a testament to the flexibility and scalability required for modern retail operations. It has been tailored to meet the complex needs of retailers like Harry Rosen, ensuring that products are launched swiftly and accurately across all channels.

Expected Outcomes of the Sweft Integration

With the implementation of Sweft, Harry Rosen anticipates a transformation in its e-commerce operations, including:

Significantly shorter product launch times, accelerating the journey from warehouse to web.

Enhanced quality of product information and content, enriching the online customer experience.

More efficient teams, empowered by Sweft's workflow automation and real-time data.

The solution will also allow Harry Rosen store advisors to digitally share available products with their clients sooner.

Looking Forward

"This is more than a solution; it's a strategic leap," said Michael Robinson, Founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Sweft. "We are proud to partner with Harry Rosen and confident that this collaboration will set a new standard for retail excellence."

As the project goes live, both Sweft and Harry Rosen look forward to sharing the tangible benefits and innovative strides this partnership will yield.

For more information about Sweft and its partnership with Harry Rosen, please contact James Brooke, Sweft CEO.

About Sweft

Sweft is a trailblazer in e-commerce technology, providing Product Workflow Automation solutions for digital retailers. Our mission is to eliminate ISNO, streamline operations, and enhance the quality and speed of product launches. The modular Sweft platform manages the product launch process from assortment building through product information gathering, sample management, media studio, copy production, digital marketing and activation in the e-commerce storefront. Sweft's customers experience higher sales, margins and reduced costs. https://www.gosweft.com/

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must-have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

Follow Harry Rosen on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

Contact Information

James Brooke

CEO @ Sweft

james@gosweft.com

Jaime Eisen

Harry Rosen Inc.

jaime@jaimeeisen.com

SOURCE: Sweft

View the original press release on newswire.com.