Researchers in the U. S. have repurposed a commonplace chemical used in water treatment facilities to develop an all-liquid, iron-based redox flow battery for large-scale energy storage. Their lab-scale battery exhibited strong cycling stability over one thousand consecutive charging cycles, while maintaining 98. 7% of its original capacity. Iron-based flow batteries have been around for decades, and some are now commercially available. While vanadium redox flow batteries are the most mature and popular technology in the family of flow batteries, adopting iron complexes as the active materials ...

