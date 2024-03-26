Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 08:06
55 Leser
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")

Change of Auditor

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT) wishes to notify it has appointed A.C.T. Audit Limited as the Company's auditor.

In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the previous auditor has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.


© 2024 PR Newswire
