Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Change of Auditor
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
26 March 2024
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")
Change of Auditor
Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT) wishes to notify it has appointed A.C.T. Audit Limited as the Company's auditor.
In accordance with section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the previous auditor has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.