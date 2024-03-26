KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 18 March 2024 and 22 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 18-03-2024 72 000 € 4 930 826 € 68.48 € 68.06 € 69.12 19-03-2024 71 000 € 4 873 419 € 68.64 € 68.12 € 68.84 20-03-2024 72 000 € 4 908 024 € 68.17 € 67.58 € 68.86 21-03-2024 70 000 € 4 807 698 € 68.68 € 68.16 € 68.96 22-03-2024 71 000 € 4 846 460 € 68.26 € 69.08 € 68.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 561 378 on 22 March 2024, for a total consideration of € 794 481 507.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

