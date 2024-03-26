New system streamlines workflows and enhances usability

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, today announced the release of its Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System in most of the European markets. The newest Gamma system will provide surgeons with the next generation of Stryker's intramedullary nailing system. The Gamma4 system is designed to treat hip and femur fractures and streamline procedural workflows for surgeons. The system received the CE certification in Europe in September 2023.

The Gamma4 System is indicated for the treatment of fractures in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric and shaft regions of the femur (including osteoporotic and osteopenic bone). (Photo: Business Wire)

"The Gamma4 system represents the latest chapter of the Gamma legacy, and we are excited to expand availability to our European customers after a successful launch in the U.S.," said Markus Ochs, vice president and general manager of Stryker's European Trauma Extremities division. "This latest system demonstrates our commitment to working together with our customers to understand their needs. With evolved features to the trusted Gamma system, we believe the system will help our customers rebuild patient lives."

Used in over 25,000 cases in North America and Japan, the Gamma4 System is indicated for the treatment of fractures in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric and shaft regions of the femur (including osteoporotic and osteopenic bone). Key features include:

A redefined nail design. Designed using our SOMA database of over 34,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans 1 , Gamma4 has a chamfered distal tip, a 5mm shorter proximal body compared to Gamma3, and a length-dependent radius of curvature (RoC) for long nails 2 , enhancing anatomical fit and usability.

Designed using our SOMA database of over 34,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans , Gamma4 has a chamfered distal tip, a 5mm shorter proximal body compared to Gamma3, and a length-dependent radius of curvature (RoC) for long nails , enhancing anatomical fit and usability. Improved workflow. The Precision Pin offers more resistance to pull out, and the potential for skiving is reduced by 66% compared to a standard Ø3.2 K-wire. 3

The Precision Pin offers more resistance to pull out, and the potential for skiving is reduced by 66% compared to a standard Ø3.2 K-wire. Integrated instrument platform. Gamma4 and T2Alpha nails now all work on the same instrument platform, standardizing surgical procedures.

"The Gamma system has evolved through streamlined processes, standardization and meticulous attention to detail, all crafted to elevate operative techniques and enhance usability," said Dr. Gilbert Taglang, chairman of the OTCF Education Committee. "With an unwavering focus on surgeon experience and feedback, our goal was to not only enhance ease of use but also prioritize the well-being of the patient. The new Gamma4 system redefines hip fracture care with sleek instrumentation, advanced nail design and improved geometry collectively, ensuring a lasting impact on orthopaedic practices for years to come."

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker's product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker's products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

