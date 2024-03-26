DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 26-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes PLC (SEDOL: BWY4ZF1) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: 1Lansdowne Partners International Limited; City and country of registered office (if applicable): 2Lansdowne Partners Limited; 65 Curzon Street, London W1J 8PE 3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP; 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Nortrust Nominees Ltd, CGML PB CLIENT LANSDOWNE DM LO KY M, Morstan Nominees Limited, Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited, Harewood Nominees Ltd, The Bank of New York Nominees Limited, and Chetwynd Nominees Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22/03/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 25/03/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 8% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total financial in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) instruments 9.B) issuervii (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.99% 7.99% 645,197,549 Position of previous notification 8.91% 8.91% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BWY4ZF18 51,579,488 7.99% SUBTOTAL A 51,579,488 7.99% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP. % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Lansdowne Partners 7.99% 7.99% International Limited Lansdowne Partners Limited Lansdowne Partners (UK) 7.99% 7.99% LLP 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/ A 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 25/03/2024

