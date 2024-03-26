DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.592 GBP1.372 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.570 GBP1.348 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.58173 GBP1.359067

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,997,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6624 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352108TRLO0 6521 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352109TRLO0 2623 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352110TRLO0 5022 1.592 XDUB 12:06:50 00069352111TRLO0 6606 1.582 XDUB 13:09:52 00069353468TRLO0 7560 1.570 XDUB 13:30:25 00069353852TRLO0 6406 1.586 XDUB 14:21:16 00069355453TRLO0 1455 1.576 XDUB 14:42:03 00069356349TRLO0 5389 1.576 XDUB 14:42:03 00069356350TRLO0 4433 1.572 XDUB 15:22:59 00069357828TRLO0 5312 1.572 XDUB 15:54:51 00069358849TRLO0 2049 1.572 XDUB 15:54:51 00069358850TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1626 137.20 XLON 08:12:31 00069346543TRLO0 2210 137.00 XLON 11:21:35 00069350677TRLO0 2210 137.00 XLON 11:36:35 00069351334TRLO0 1079 137.00 XLON 11:36:35 00069351335TRLO0 1193 137.00 XLON 11:36:35 00069351336TRLO0 1786 135.60 XLON 13:09:07 00069353460TRLO0 705 135.60 XLON 13:09:07 00069353461TRLO0 5221 135.60 XLON 13:09:52 00069353467TRLO0 252 135.60 XLON 13:43:52 00069354278TRLO0 2100 135.60 XLON 13:49:22 00069354523TRLO0 4200 135.60 XLON 13:49:22 00069354524TRLO0 875 135.60 XLON 13:49:22 00069354525TRLO0 3143 135.80 XLON 14:16:34 00069355333TRLO0 6252 136.20 XLON 14:22:02 00069355504TRLO0 1169 136.20 XLON 14:22:02 00069355505TRLO0 402 134.80 XLON 15:22:46 00069357822TRLO0 1122 134.80 XLON 15:22:46 00069357823TRLO0 1122 134.80 XLON 15:22:46 00069357824TRLO0 1122 134.80 XLON 15:22:46 00069357825TRLO0 1122 134.80 XLON 15:22:46 00069357826TRLO0 1089 134.80 XLON 15:31:01 00069358094TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 311830 EQS News ID: 1866817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

