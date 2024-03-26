Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,588 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5521,60209:57
26.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
26 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.592     GBP1.372 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.570     GBP1.348 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.58173    GBP1.359067

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,997,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6624       1.592         XDUB      12:06:50      00069352108TRLO0 
6521       1.592         XDUB      12:06:50      00069352109TRLO0 
2623       1.592         XDUB      12:06:50      00069352110TRLO0 
5022       1.592         XDUB      12:06:50      00069352111TRLO0 
6606       1.582         XDUB      13:09:52      00069353468TRLO0 
7560       1.570         XDUB      13:30:25      00069353852TRLO0 
6406       1.586         XDUB      14:21:16      00069355453TRLO0 
1455       1.576         XDUB      14:42:03      00069356349TRLO0 
5389       1.576         XDUB      14:42:03      00069356350TRLO0 
4433       1.572         XDUB      15:22:59      00069357828TRLO0 
5312       1.572         XDUB      15:54:51      00069358849TRLO0 
2049       1.572         XDUB      15:54:51      00069358850TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1626       137.20        XLON      08:12:31      00069346543TRLO0 
2210       137.00        XLON      11:21:35      00069350677TRLO0 
2210       137.00        XLON      11:36:35      00069351334TRLO0 
1079       137.00        XLON      11:36:35      00069351335TRLO0 
1193       137.00        XLON      11:36:35      00069351336TRLO0 
1786       135.60        XLON      13:09:07      00069353460TRLO0 
705       135.60        XLON      13:09:07      00069353461TRLO0 
5221       135.60        XLON      13:09:52      00069353467TRLO0 
252       135.60        XLON      13:43:52      00069354278TRLO0 
2100       135.60        XLON      13:49:22      00069354523TRLO0 
4200       135.60        XLON      13:49:22      00069354524TRLO0 
875       135.60        XLON      13:49:22      00069354525TRLO0 
3143       135.80        XLON      14:16:34      00069355333TRLO0 
6252       136.20        XLON      14:22:02      00069355504TRLO0 
1169       136.20        XLON      14:22:02      00069355505TRLO0 
402       134.80        XLON      15:22:46      00069357822TRLO0 
1122       134.80        XLON      15:22:46      00069357823TRLO0 
1122       134.80        XLON      15:22:46      00069357824TRLO0 
1122       134.80        XLON      15:22:46      00069357825TRLO0 
1122       134.80        XLON      15:22:46      00069357826TRLO0 
1089       134.80        XLON      15:31:01      00069358094TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  311830 
EQS News ID:  1866817 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
