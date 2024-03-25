NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Class A common stock of Fisker Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol FSR - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's Class A common stock is no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low" price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Class A common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

