Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 08:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (90/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Fortum Oyj (FUM1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.58. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 26, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards prices have decreased by
the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207127
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
