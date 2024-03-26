Korkia, a Finland-based renewables investor, says that solar projects it is developing with Romania's Econous Green Energ are set to be licensed and will be ready for construction from next year. Helsinki-based investor Korkia and Romanian renewables developer Econous Green Energy have announced plans to develop 600 MW of solar energy in Romania. According to a statement by Korkia, initial projects under the partnership are expected to be licensed and will be ready for construction in 2025. Once operational, the solar projects are expected to generate enough renewable energy for approximately ...

