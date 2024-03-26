Seeing Machines Limited: Seeing Machines and FORS partner to promote driver safety

CANBERRA, Australia, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems, and the UK's leading fleet operator accreditation scheme, FORS (the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme), have joined forces to support companies in promoting driver safety and wellbeing.

Together, FORS and Seeing Machines will work with FORS accredited operators to implement a new programme: FORS Drive Safe. Through this exclusive collaboration, Seeing Machines will be offering FORS operators its world-leading driver fatigue and distraction solution, Guardian, as an exclusive offering. The solution is based on Seeing Machines' automotive grade safety technology - driven by decades of Human Factors research - with monitoring and intervention by people. Used by more than 800 fleets globally, Guardian combines artificial intelligence with computer vision to monitor a driver's state and intervene when necessary to prevent the potentially devastating consequences of fatigue and distraction.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, said: "With staggering statistics showing that 10-20% of all crashes are estimated to be caused by driver fatigue and 4 in 10 fatigue-related crashes involving someone driving a commercial vehicle, driver safety solutions are becoming a priority. Our purpose is to get everyone home safely and partnering with FORS will certainly help us on this mission."

The FORS community is nearly 5,000 operators strong, each committed to implementing best practice in safety standards. This partnership with Seeing Machines is an example of how registering with FORS delivers value and cost savings for operators, connecting them with innovative companies that align with FORS' mission.

Geraint Davies, FORS Concession Director, said: "We are passionate about helping operators to raise safety standards. It is a key element of our training portfolio as well as an intrinsic part of the many other services we provide to our community. We're excited to promote the use of cutting-edge technologies, through trusted partners such as Seeing Machines, to help our operators look after their drivers' welfare and put safety first."

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety. Its technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

About FORS

FORS is an international voluntary accreditation scheme that helps improve operators' performance. It provides one over-arching accreditation process covering all aspects of safety, fuel efficiency, economical operations and vehicle emissions. The scheme, which was established in 2008, is open to vehicle operators of all types throughout the UK and Europe.

FORS accreditation provides the tools to help the vehicle operating community become safer, more efficient and more environmentally protective. FORS is an excellent means for operators to demonstrate 'best practice' credentials to their own customers, to position themselves for new business wins and to ensure they maintain the highest quality road transport services.

www.fors-online.org.uk

