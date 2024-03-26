GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 3.2 % year over year to RMB 372.2 million (US$ 52.4 million) [1] .

Income from operations was RMB 23 . 1 million (US$ 3.2 million) compared to RMB -5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 .

Net income was RMB 7 . 4 million (US$ 1.0 million) compared to RMB -3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] increased by 2.1% year over year to RMB116.3 million (US$16.4 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc., until their acquisition by the Company, the acquisition was accounted for a common-control acquisition in a manner similar to the pooling -of-interests method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.0999 on December 31, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/. [2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and other general expenses, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.

Fourth Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,238 hotels with 309,495 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2023.

The Company opened 107 hotels and had a pipeline of 963 hotels contracted for or under development as of December 31, 2023.

The average daily room rate was RMB177, an increase of 7.3% from RMB165 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The occupancy rate was 72.4%, up from63.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB128, a 23.3% year-over-year increase.

Restaurants

A total of 194 restaurants were in operation as of December 31, 2023.

The AC (average check) was RMB54, a 19.3% year-over-year increase.

The ADT (average daily tickets) was 101, down from 105 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB5,433, an increase of 14% from RMB4,780 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"2023 marked a return to more normal times in the hospitality industry in China as we left the COVID pandemic behind us and focused on growing our hotel business again in terms of revenues, profitability, and hotel openings, while we continued to diversify geographically. For the full year, revenues came in at RMB1,627 million and net income was RMB310.6 million compared to a loss of RMB446.1 million in 2022. We ended the year with 4,238 hotels in operation and 963 in our pipeline."

"It was also a year of transformation in our restaurant business with a greater focus on leveraging our expertise to attract and support franchisees as we continue to grow our footprint in local communities."

"We are very thankful to our team, franchisees, and partners who worked extremely hard under difficult conditions and to our customers who remained loyal to our many brands. We believe the China travel market will remain robust and we look confidently to a better future for all our stakeholders," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.

Fourth Quarter of 2023 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2022 December 31, 2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 84,299,894 77,192,256 (1,070,750) 160,421,400 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 152,893,262 6,936,922

159,830,184 Wholesales and others 798,068 39,834,953 (223,991) 40,409,030 Total revenues 237,991,224 123,964,131 (1,294,741) 360,660,614



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 125,521,091 48,191,718 1,075,554 174,788,363 24,618,426 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 162,861,220 9,665,210

172,526,430 24,299,839 Wholesales and others 1,267,182 29,865,880 (6,284,350) 24,848,712 3,499,868 Total revenues 289,649,493 87,722,808 (5,208,796) 372,163,505 52,418,133

2023 Financial Results



Year Ended

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 338,506,220 362,806,697 (1,290,268) 700,022,649 Franchised-and-managed revenues 582,441,077 39,243,436

621,684,513 Wholesales and others 15,853,985 131,737,118 (223,991) 147,367,112 Total revenues 936,801,282 533,787,251 (1,514,259) 1,469,074,274



Year Ended

December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated

revenues 490,924,060 296,890,282

787,814,342 110,961,329 Franchised-and-managed revenues 696,321,236 44,175,022

740,496,258 104,296,717 Wholesales and others 4,660,777 100,570,661 (6,284,350) 98,947,088 13,936,406 Total revenues 1,191,906,073 441,635,965 (6,284,350) 1,627,257,688 229,194,452

Total revenues were RMB372.2 million (US$52.4 million),a 3.2% year-over-year increase.

Hotel revenues were RMB289.6 million (US$40.8 million), a 21.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR and the increase in the number of hotels.

Restaurant revenues were RMB87.7 million (US$12.4 million), a 29.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues for the year were RMB1,627.3 million (US$229.2 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB174.8 million (US$24.6 million)[1], a 9.0% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB125.5 million (US$17.7 million)[1], an 48.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 24.0% year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels and four newly opened L&O hotels in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB48.2 million (US$6.8 million)[1], a 37.6 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB787.8 million (US$111.0 million)[1], a 12.5% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB172.5 million (US$24.3 million), a 7.9% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB162.9 million (US$22.9 million), a 6.5% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 104.4% year-over-year, mainly because of the increase in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increaesed by 2.6% year-over-year, primarily due to a 20.6% increase in F&M hotels' Revpar,and offset by the a waving of franchisee management fees for refurbished hotels.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million), a 39.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to the increase in ADS, and a net increase of 12 F&M restaurants. Total revenues from F&M restaurants for the year were RMB44.2 million (US$6.2 million)[1], an 12.6% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the year were RMB740.5 million (US$104.3 million)[1], a 19.1% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB24.8 million (US$3.5 million), a 38.5% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by increased business through distributors. Total revenues from wholesale and others for the year were RMB98.9 million (US$13.9 million), a 32.9% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 143,637,483 114,848,354 (95,608) 258,390,229 Selling and marketing expenses 8,246,791 2,110,091 (19,904) 10,336,978 General and administrative

expenses 56,758,869 9,172,602

65,931,471 Other operating expenses 860,771 2,615,189

3,475,960 Impairment loss of goodwill 91,236,480



91,236,480 Other general expenses (69,310,842) 13,041,702

(56,269,140) Total operating costs and

expenses 231,429,552 141,787,938 (115,512) 373,101,978



Quarter Ended

December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 154,556,991 66,896,044 (9,861,359) 211,591,676 29,802,064 Selling and marketing expenses 8,318,853 2,821,243 (49,623) 11,090,473 1,562,060 General and administrative

expenses 49,670,060 8,374,981

58,045,041 8,175,473 Other operating expenses 3,429,367 139,799

3,569,166 502,707 Impairment loss of goodwill









Other general expenses 36,260,493 39,913,000

76,173,493 10,728,812 Total operating costs and

expenses 252,235,764 118,145,067 (9,910,982) 360,469,849 50,771,116



Year Ended

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 594,019,322 472,289,395 204,234 1,066,512,951 Selling and marketing expenses 38,534,427 29,975,916 (19,904) 68,490,439 General and administrative

expenses 210,759,610 48,754,252

259,513,862 Other operating expenses 3,244,855 5,171,505

8,416,360 Impairment loss of goodwill 91,236,480



91,236,480 Other general expenses 461,597,460 13,041,702

474,639,162 Total operating costs and

expenses 1,399,392,154 569,232,770 184,330 1,968,809,254



Year Ended

December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2023

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and

expenses









Operating costs 598,841,951 359,018,687 (10,421,824) 947,438,814 133,443,966 Selling and marketing

expenses 47,434,683 24,232,973 (49,623) 71,618,033 10,087,189 General and administrative

expenses 166,861,387 41,572,291

208,433,678 29,357,270 Other operating expenses 4,453,446 7,251,107

11,704,553 1,648,552 Impairment loss of goodwill









Other general expenses 63,556,586 39,913,000

103,469,586 14,573,386 Total operating costs and

expenses 881,148,053 471,988,058 (10,471,447) 1,342,664,664 189,110,363

Operating costs were RMB211.6 million (US$ 29.8 million)[1], a 18.1% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB154.6 million (US$21.8million)[1], a 7.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher consumables and higher costs for general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels due to the increase in F&M hotels, and partially offset by lower utilities.

Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB66.9million (US$9.4 million)[1], a 41.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was due to closure of L&O stores.

For the year, operating costs were RMB 944.3 million (US$133.0 million) [1], representing an 11.1% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 7.3% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million)[1], a 0.9% year-over-year increase.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million)[1], a 33.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions.

For the year, selling and marketing expenses were RMB71.6 million (US$10.1 million) [1], a 4.6% increase.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB58.0 million (US$ 8.2 million)[1], a 12.5% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB49.7 million (US$7.0 million)[1], a 12.5 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower bad debts.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million)[1], a 8.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses.

Other general expenses were RMB76.2 million (US$10.7 million)[1], a 235.4% year-over-year decrease. These expenses include provisions for trademarks especially due to the acquisition of the restaurant business, loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairment of assets.

Gross profit was RMB160.6 million (US$22.6 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 57.0%. Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 28.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB135.1 million (US$19.0 million)[1], an 43.2% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 128.5% year-over-year increase. Gross profit for the year was RMB679.8 million (US$95.8 million) [1], a 68.9% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of 6.2%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations turned positive at RMB99.2 million (US$14.0 million) with a margin of 6.2%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB47.4 million (US$6.7 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of 16.3%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations of the hotel business was RMB83.6 million (US$11.8 million), an increase of 137.4%, with a margin of 28.9%.

Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB29.0 million (US$4.1 million)[1], compared to loss from operations of RMB17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a margin of -33.1%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operations of the restaurant business turned positive at RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million) with a margin of 12.4%.

Income from operations for the year was RMB315.8 million (US$44.5 million) [1] compared to loss from operations of RMB471.9 million in 2022, with a margin of 19.4%

Net income was RMB7.4 million (US$1.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB-3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was 2.0%. Excluding other general expenses, net income of the hotel business was RMB161.3 million (US$22.7 million), an increase of 41.6%, with a margin of 43.4%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was 7.2%. Excluding other general expenses, net income of the restaurant business was RMB57.2 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 94.7%, with a margin of 19.8%.

Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB18.2 million (US$2.6 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net margin was -20.7%.Excluding other general expenses, net income of the restaurant business was RMB21.7 million (US$3.1 million), an increase of 604.5%, with a margin of 24.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was RMB116.3 million (US$16.4 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 14.0%, compared to 31.6% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB516.6 million (US$72.8 million), a year-over-year increase of 112.9%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB88.7 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 70.3%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.8%, compared to 14.4% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the year was RMB340.8 million (US$48.0 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 144.9%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB0.11 (US$0.01)[1], up from RMB-0.05 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.87 (US$0.12)[1], up from RMB0.51 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the year was RMB2.6 (US$0.37) [1] up from RMB-3.71 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47)[1] for the year, a increase from RMB1.35 a year ago.

Cash flow Operating cash outflow was RMB 12.8 million (US$1.8 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2023 was RMB 126.8million (US$17.9million)[1], which was primarily attributable to purchases of short-term investments and increase of long-term time deposits. The investing cash outflow was partially offset repayment from franchisees. Financing cash inflow was RMB 29.9 million (US$4.2 million)[1], mainly attributable to proceeds from bank borrowings

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB 1,337.1 million (US$188.3 million)[1],compared to RMB1,331.4million as of September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to investment in property and repurchase of ordinary shares, partially offset by primarily by bank loans and repayments from franchisees.

Guidance

Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of our organic hotel business for the full year of

2024 to grow 7%~12% over the 2023 levels. Furthermore, considering the closure of restaurant LO stores and stores in shopping malls, we expect total revenues from our restaurant and organic hotel businesses for the full year of 2024 to grow 3-5% over the 2023 levels.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of December 31, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,238 hotels and 194 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December

31,

December

31,

December

31, 2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 699,244,375

765,547,547

107,825,117 Restricted cash 7,937,683

6,576,906

926,338 Short-term investments 186,031,572

417,711,617

58,833,451 Investments in equity

securities 41,361,346

26,076,169

3,672,752 Accounts receivable, net of

allowance 134,916,930

123,887,879

17,449,243 Amounts due from related

parties 425,741,077

19,928,781

2,806,910 Prepaid rent -

-

- Inventories 21,920,802

20,462,490

2,882,081 Other current assets 114,715,923

117,047,122

16,485,742 Loans receivable, net 173,667,175

129,521,094

18,242,665 Total current assets 1,805,536,883

1,626,759,605

229,124,299











Non-current assets:









Amounts due from a

related party 112,360,000

110,000,000

15,493,176 Restricted cash 26,779,673

19,476,259

2,743,174 Long-term time deposits 130,000,000

63,340,000

8,921,252 Loans receivable, net 177,172,509

70,690,305

9,956,521 Property and equipment,

net 883,020,528

814,949,026

114,783,170 Intangible assets, net 186,054,705

120,202,693

16,930,195 Goodwill 164,528,468

164,528,468

23,173,350 Long-term investments 176,854,460

184,758,800

26,022,733 Operating lease

right-of-use assets 1,674,595,179

1,535,330,762

216,246,815 Other assets 119,764,831

104,725,600

14,750,292 Deferred tax assets 232,643,514

239,270,190

33,700,501 TOTAL ASSETS 5,689,310,750

5,054,031,708

711,845,479























LIABILITIES AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Long-term bank loans,

current portion 141,800,000

200,000

28,169 Short-term bank loans 156,300,000

116,800,000

16,450,936 Accounts payable 123,577,770

73,126,677

10,299,677 Advance from customers 25,604,363

22,393,097

3,154,002 Amounts due to related parties 21,717,203

23,094,022

3,252,725 Salary and welfare payable 89,343,058

86,332,096

12,159,621 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 193,352,239

186,281,838

26,237,248 Accrued expenses and

other current liabilities 441,610,408

478,235,399

67,358,047 Income tax payable 75,016,689

88,307,716

12,437,882 Dividends payable -

-

- Operating lease liabilities,

current 272,700,888

-

- Deferred tax liabilities -

267,536,846

37,681,777 Total current liabilities 1,541,022,618

1,342,307,691

189,060,084























Long-term bank loans 160,000,000

56,800,000

8,000,113 Deferred rent -

-

- Deferred revenue 234,374,415

207,905,765

29,282,915 Other long-term liabilities 116,504,594

111,711,748

15,734,271 Operating lease liabilities, non-

current 1,516,274,996

1,391,909,309

196,046,326 Deferred tax liabilities 99,658,423

88,180,537

12,419,969 Unrecognized tax benefits 350,002,241

385,528,814

54,300,598 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,017,837,287

3,584,343,864

504,844,275











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

31,350,733 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

16,272,653 Paid-in capital









Treasury Stock (16,971,057)

(36,677,832)

(5,165,965) Additional paid-in capital 2,080,450,699

1,660,713,349

233,906,583 Retained earnings

(Accumulated losses) (804,950,820)

(559,275,891)

(78,772,362) Accumulated other

comprehensive income 27,732,104

28,401,282

4,000,237 Total GreenTree

Hospitality Group Ltd.

shareholders' equity 1,624,382,206

1,431,282,188

201,591,879











Non-controlling interests 47,091,257

38,405,656

5,409,324 Total shareholders' equity 1,671,473,463

1,469,687,844

207,001,203











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY 5,689,310,750

5,054,031,708

711,845,478

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated

revenues 160,421,401

174,788,363

24,618,426

700,022,649

787,814,342

110,961,329 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 159,830,184

172,526,430

24,299,839

621,684,514

740,496,258

104,296,717 Wholesales and

others 40,409,030

24,848,712

3,499,868

147,367,112

98,947,088

13,936,406 Total revenues 360,660,614

372,163,506

52,418,133

1,469,074,275

1,627,257,689

229,194,452























Operating

costs and

expenses





















Operating costs (258,390,229)

(211,591,676)

(29,802,064)

(1,066,512,951)

(947,438,814)

(133,443,966) Selling and

marketing

expenses (10,336,978)

(11,090,473)

(1,562,060)

(68,490,439)

(71,618,033)

(10,087,189) General and

administrative

expenses (65,931,472)

(58,045,041)

(8,175,473)

(259,513,863)

(208,433,678)

(29,357,270) Other operating

expenses (3,475,960)

(3,569,166)

(502,707)

(8,416,360)

(11,704,553)

(1,648,552) Impairment loss

of goodwill (91,236,479)









(91,236,479)







Other general

expenses 56,269,139

(76,173,493)

(10,728,812)

(474,639,163)

(103,469,586)

(14,573,386) Total operating

costs and

expenses (373,101,978)

(360,469,849)

(50,771,116)

(1,968,809,255)

(1,342,664,664)

(189,110,363)























Other operating

income 7,307,780

11,362,962

1,600,440

23,993,148

27,169,901

3,826,801 Income from

operations (5,133,584)

23,056,619

3,247,457

(475,741,831)

311,762,926

43,910,890























Interest income

and other, net 9,135,865

10,329,773

1,454,918

48,105,125

41,371,162

5,827,006 Interest

expense (4,969,542)

(916,820)

(129,131)

(27,987,842)

(14,053,841)

(1,979,442) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities (20,301,789)

(943,283)

(132,859)

(62,156,235)

(5,378,104)

(757,490) Other income,

net (10,789,683)

(8,965,791)

(1,262,805)

24,404,727

22,783,714

3,209,019 Income before

income taxes (32,058,733)

22,560,498

3,177,580

(493,376,056)

356,485,857

50,209,983























Income tax

expense 30,284,418

(14,657,159)

(2,064,418)

44,412,657

(97,992,481)

(13,801,952) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees (1,774,315)

7,903,339

1,113,162

(448,963,399)

258,493,376

36,408,030























Share of

loss/(income) in

equity

investees, net of

tax (2,018,324)

(522,092)

(73,535)

(1,598,301)

(1,392,002)

(196,059) Net

income(loss) (3,792,639)

7,381,247

1,039,627

(450,561,700)

257,101,374

36,211,971























Net

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests (1,378,340)

3,381,135

476,223

36,260,890

8,685,603

1,223,342 Net income

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders (5,170,979)

10,762,382

1,515,850

(414,300,810)

265,786,977

37,435,313























Net earnings

per share





















Class A

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted (0.05)

0.11

0.01

(3.71)

2.60

0.37 Class B

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted (0.05)

0.11

0.01

(3.71)

2.60

0.37























Net earnings

per ADS





















Class A

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted (0.05)

0.11

0.01

(3.71)

2.60

0.37 Class B

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted (0.05)

0.11

0.01

(3.71)

2.60

0.37























Weighted

average shares

outstanding





















Class A

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 68,286,954

67,038,968

67,038,968

68,201,056

67,321,003

67,321,003 Class B

ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other

comprehensive

income, net

of tax





















Foreign

currency

translation

adjustments 4,418,802

(258,427)

(36,399)

(14,148,803)

669,178

94,252 Unrealized

gains(loss) on

available-for-sale

investments,

net of tax













































Comprehensive

income, net

of tax 8,211,441

7,122,820

1,003,228

(464,710,503)

257,770,552

36,306,223























Comprehensive

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests (1,378,340)

3,381,135

476,223

36,260,890

8,685,603

1,223,342 Comprehensive

income (loss)

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders (9,589,781)

10,503,955

1,479,451

(428,449,613)

266,456,155

37,529,564

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated

revenues 84,299,894

125,521,091

17,679,276

338,506,220

490,924,060

69,145,208 Franchised-and-

managed

revenues 152,893,262

162,861,220

22,938,523

582,441,077

696,321,236

98,074,795 Others 798,068

1,267,182

178,479

15,853,985

4,660,777

656,457 Total revenues 237,991,224

289,649,492

40,796,278

936,801,282

1,191,906,073

167,876,460























Operating costs

and expenses





















Hotel operating

costs (143,637,483)

(154,556,991)

(21,768,897)

(594,019,322)

(598,841,951)

(84,345,125) Selling and

marketing

expenses (8,246,791)

(8,318,853)

(1,171,686)

(38,534,427)

(47,434,683)

(6,681,035) General and

administrative

expenses (56,758,869)

(49,670,060)

(6,995,882)

(210,759,610)

(166,861,387)

(23,501,935) Other operating

expenses (860,771)

(3,429,367)

(483,016)

(3,244,855)

(4,453,446)

(627,255) Impairment loss

of goodwill (91,236,480)









(91,236,480)







Other general

expenses 69,310,842

(36,260,493)

(5,107,184)

(461,597,460)

(63,556,586)

(8,951,758) Total operating

costs and

expenses (231,429,552)

(252,235,764)

(35,526,664)

(1,399,392,154)

(881,148,053)

(124,107,108)























Other operating

income 6,735,609

9,937,407

1,399,655

19,448,889

24,525,333

3,454,321 Income from

operations 13,297,280

47,351,133

6,669,268

(443,141,983)

335,283,353

47,223,673























Interest income

and other, net 8,882,426

10,653,312

1,500,488

47,383,941

41,240,610

5,808,618 Interest expense (5,377,094)

(2,809,528)

(395,714)

(25,375,848)

(13,706,157)

(1,930,472) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities (20,301,789)

(943,283)

(132,859)

(62,156,235)

(5,378,104)

(757,490) Other income,

net (10,756,089)

(8,994,153)

(1,266,800)

24,229,536

22,676,046

3,193,854 Income before

income taxes (14,255,266)

45,257,483

6,374,383

(459,060,589)

380,115,748

53,538,183























Income tax

expense 23,746,300

(23,751,765)

(3,345,366)

45,592,419

(102,371,891)

(14,418,779) Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees 9,491,034

21,505,716

3,029,017

(413,468,170)

277,743,857

39,119,404























Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax (2,018,324)

(522,092)

(73,535)

(1,598,301)

(1,392,002)

(196,059) Net

income(loss) 7,472,710

20,983,624

2,955,482

(415,066,471)

276,351,855

38,923,345

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated

revenues 77,192,256

48,191,718

6,787,662

362,806,697

296,890,282

41,816,122 Franchised-and-

managed revenues 6,936,922

9,665,210

1,361,316

39,243,436

44,175,022

6,221,922 Wholesales and

others 39,834,953

29,865,880

4,206,521

131,737,118

100,570,661

14,165,081 Total revenues 123,964,131

87,722,808

12,355,499

533,787,251

441,635,965

62,203,125























Operating costs

and expenses





















Restaurant

operating costs (114,848,354)

(66,896,044)

(9,422,111)

(472,289,395)

(359,018,687)

(50,566,724) Selling and

marketing

expenses (2,110,091)

(2,821,243)

(397,364)

(29,975,916)

(24,232,973)

(3,413,142) General and

administrative

expenses (9,172,602)

(8,374,981)

(1,179,591)

(48,754,252)

(41,572,291)

(5,855,335) Other operating

expenses (2,615,189)

(139,799)

(19,690)

(5,171,505)

(7,251,107)

(1,021,297) Impairment loss of

goodwill





















Other general

expenses (13,041,702)

(39,913,000)

(5,621,628)

(13,041,702)

(39,913,000)

(5,621,628) Total operating

costs and

expenses (141,787,938)

(118,145,067)

(16,640,385)

(569,232,770)

(471,988,058)

(66,478,128)























Other operating

income 572,171

1,425,555

200,785

4,544,259

2,644,568

372,480 Income from

operations (17,251,636)

(28,996,704)

(4,084,100)

(30,901,260)

(27,707,525)

(3,902,523)























Interest income

and other, net 253,439

(323,539)

(45,570)

721,184

130,552

18,388 Interest expense 407,552

1,892,708

266,582

(2,611,994)

(347,684)

(48,970) Gains (losses) from

investment in

equity securities -

-

-

-

-

- Other income, net (33,594)

28,362

3,995

175,191

107,668

15,164 Income before

income taxes (16,624,239)

(27,399,173)

(3,859,093)

(32,616,879)

(27,816,989)

(3,917,941)























Income tax

expense 6,667,958

9,223,379

1,299,086

(1,179,762)

4,379,410

616,827 Income (loss)

before share of

gains in equity

investees (9,956,281)

(18,175,794)

(2,560,007)

(33,796,641)

(23,437,579)

(3,301,114)























Share of

loss/(income) in

equity investees,

net of tax -

-

-

-

-

- Net income(loss) (9,956,281)

(18,175,794)

(2,560,007)

(33,796,641)

(23,437,579)

(3,301,114)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated

revenues 84,299,894

77,192,256

(1,070,750)

160,421,400 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 152,893,262

6,936,922





159,830,184 Wholesales and Others 798,068

39,834,953

(223,991)

40,409,030 Total revenues 237,991,224

123,964,131

(1,294,740)

360,660,615















Operating costs and

expenses













Operating costs (143,637,483)

(114,848,354)

95,608

(258,390,229) Selling and marketing

expenses (8,246,791)

(2,110,091)

19,904

(10,336,978) General and

administrative expenses (56,758,869)

(9,172,602)





(65,931,471) Other operating expenses (860,771)

(2,615,189)





(3,475,960) Impairment loss of

goodwill (91,236,480)









(91,236,480) Other general expenses 69,310,842

(13,041,702)





56,269,140 Total operating costs

and expenses (231,429,552)

(141,787,938)

115,511

(373,101,979)















Other operating income 6,735,609

572,171





7,307,780 Income from operations 13,297,280

(17,251,636)

(1,179,228)

(5,133,584)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues













Leased-and-operated revenues 125,521,091

48,191,718

1,075,554

174,788,363 Franchised-and-managed

revenues 162,861,220

9,665,210





172,526,430 Wholesales and Others 1,267,182

29,865,880

(6,284,350)

24,848,712 Total revenues 289,649,492

87,722,808

(5,208,794)

372,163,506















Operating costs and expenses













Operating costs (154,556,991)

(66,896,044)

9,861,359

(211,591,676) Selling and marketing expenses (8,318,853)

(2,821,243)

49,623

(11,090,473) General and administrative

expenses (49,670,060)

(8,374,981)





(58,045,041) Other operating expenses (3,429,367)

(139,799)





(3,569,166) Impairment loss of goodwill













Other general expenses (36,260,493)

(39,913,000)





(76,173,493) Total operating costs and

expenses (252,235,764)

(118,145,067)

9,910,982

(360,469,849)















Other operating income 9,937,407

1,425,555





11,362,962 Income from operations 47,351,133

(28,996,704)

4,702,190

23,056,619

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Operating activities:























Net (loss) income (3,792,639)

7,381,247

1,039,627

(450,561,700)

257,101,374

36,211,971



























Depreciation and amortization 23,928,112

24,382,514

3,434,205

125,338,901

116,870,237

16,460,829

Impairment of long lived assets 12,698,320

79,192,449

11,154,023

73,005,025

82,092,449

11,562,480

Impairment of goodwill



-

-

91,236,479

-

-

Share of (gains) losses in equity method

investments 2,018,324

522,093

73,535

1,598,301

1,392,003

196,060

Non-cash lease expense 192,827,430

77,705,328

10,944,567

303,302,050

271,156,173

38,191,548

Loss from disposal of a subsidiary 855,223

-

-

16,117,056

1,223,952

172,390

Interest income (919,568)

(2,325,622)

(327,557)

(1,411,662)

(6,009,370)

(846,402)

Bad debt expense 32,507,188

1,828,945

257,602

431,180,588

38,858,275

5,473,074

Losses and impairment (Gains) on equity

securities held 20,301,789

943,283

132,859

62,156,235

5,378,104

757,490

(Gains) losses on disposal of property

and equipment 1,548,955

1,928,976

271,691

4,518,601

2,166,990

305,214

Foreign exchange (gains) losses (11,715,615)

(103,025)

(14,511)

(17,843,558)

(372,187)

(52,421)

Share-based compensation (255,280)

46,054

6,487

(62,356)

62,648

8,824

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (266,665,301)

(204,346,136)

(28,781,551)

(344,375,879)

(314,871,075)

(44,348,663)

Net cash provided by operating activities (3,336,938)

(12,843,894)

(1,809,023)

294,198,081

455,049,572

64,092,394



























Investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment (18,795,260)

(15,197,120)

(2,140,470)

(80,132,593)

(87,764,045)

(12,361,307)

Purchases of intangible assets 176,694

(573,808)

(80,819)

(108,028)

(740,406)

(104,284)

Proceeds from disposal of property and

equipment 4,335,543

(11,715,110)

(1,650,039)

5,951,096

2,951,611

415,726

Purchases of investments (79,700,000)

(123,789,565)

(17,435,395)

(161,760,000)

(326,020,045)

(45,918,963)

Proceeds from investments 170,437,530

6,154,723

866,875

746,885,518

204,809,370

28,846,796

Loan advances 3,811,596

24,896,351

3,506,578

141,038,259

135,698,176

19,112,688

Loan collections (12,011,471)

(6,609,488)

(930,928)

(231,085,171)

(22,643,066)

(3,189,209)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing

activities 68,254,632

(126,834,017)

(17,864,198)

420,789,081

(93,708,405)

(13,198,553)



























Financing activities:























Repurchase of ordinary shares



(19,706,775)

(2,775,641)





(19,706,775)

(2,775,641)

Distribution to the shareholders -

-

-

(40,999,458)

-

-

Loan from non- controlling interest 4,803,298.85

272,500

38,381

5,103,299

272,500

38,381

Repayment of short-term borrowings (404,656,400)

(7,700,000)

(1,084,522)

(605,500,000)

(458,300,000)

(64,550,205)

Proceeds from bank borrowings 215,931,400

57,000,000

8,028,282

305,600,000

174,000,000

24,507,387

Capital contribution from non-

controlling interest holders -

-

-

400,000

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (183,921,701)

29,865,725

4,206,499

(335,396,159)

(303,734,275)

(42,780,078)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents (2,193,875)

84,902

11,958

1,248,139

32,095

4,520



























Net (decrease) increase in cash and

cash equivalents (121,197,882)

(109,727,284)

(15,454,763)

380,839,142

57,638,987

8,118,284

Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period 855,159,616

901,328,003

126,949,394

353,122,593

733,961,731

103,376,348

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

of the period 733,961,735

791,600,718

111,494,631

733,961,735

791,600,718

111,494,632



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (3,792,639)

7,381,247

1,039,627

(450,561,700)

257,101,374

36,211,971























Deduct:





















Other operating income 7,307,780

11,362,962

1,600,440

23,993,148

27,169,901

3,826,801 Interest income and other, net 9,135,865

10,329,773

1,454,918

48,105,125

41,371,162

5,827,006 Gains from investment in equity

securities -

-

-

-

-

- Share of gain in equity investees, net of

tax (420,023)

-

-

-

-

- Other income, net (10,789,683)

(8,965,791)

(1,262,805)

24,404,727

22,783,714

3,209,019























Add:





















Other operating expenses 3,475,960

3,569,166

502,707

8,416,360

11,704,553

1,648,552 Other general expenses 34,967,340

76,173,493

10,728,812

565,875,642

103,469,586

14,573,386 Income tax expenses (benefits) 14,128,239

14,657,159

2,064,418





97,992,481

13,801,952 Share of loss in equity investees, net of

tax



522,092

73,535





1,392,002

196,059 Interest expenses 4,969,542

916,820

129,131

27,987,842

14,053,841

1,979,442 Depreciation and amortization 23,408,752

24,897,604

3,506,754

125,338,901

116,870,237

16,460,829 Losses from investment in equity

securities 41,989,373

943,283

132,859

62,156,235

5,378,104

757,490 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 113,912,627

116,333,920

16,385,290

242,710,280

516,637,401

72,766,856





















































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (3,792,639)

7,381,247

1,039,627

(450,561,700)

257,101,374

36,211,971























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 2,145,340

3,129,127

440,728

9,311,397

9,800,432

1,380,362 Gains from investment in equity

securities (net of 25% tax)



-

-

-

-

- Other income (net of 25% tax) (8,092,263)

(6,724,343)

(947,104)

18,303,545

17,087,786

2,406,764























Add:





















Share-based compensation (255,280)

46,054

6,487

(62,356)

62,648

8,824 Losses from investments in equity

securities (net of 25% tax) 15,226,341

707,462

99,644

46,617,176

4,033,578

568,118 One-time fees and expenses



828,267

116,659

4,889,605

3,010,039

423,955 Other general expenses 34,967,340

76,173,493

10,728,812

565,875,642

103,469,586

14,573,386 Impairment charges and provisions for

other assets -

-

-

-

-

- Core net income (Non-GAAP) 52,092,685

88,731,738

12,497,604

139,143,425

340,789,007

47,999,128























Core net income per ADS (Non-

GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 0.51

0.87

0.12

1.35

3.34

0.47 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 0.51

0.87

0.12

1.35

3.34

0.47

Hotel Operational Data



December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 Total hotels in operation: 4059 4238 Leased and owned hotels 61 65 Franchised hotels 3,998 4,173 Total hotel rooms in operation 302,497 309,495 Leased and owned hotels 6,565 7,318 Franchised hotels 330,089 302,177 Number of cities 355 360













Quarter Ended 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 62.4 % 66.9 % Franchised hotels 63.0 % 72.5 % Blended 63.0 % 72.4 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 208 241 Franchised hotels 163 175 Blended 165 177 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 130 161 Franchised hotels 103 127 Blended 104 128









Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation

December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 Mid-to-up-scale 426 474 41,255 45,488 GreenTree Eastern 205 222 22,492 24,377 Deepsleep Hotel 7 7 534 534 Gem 53 71 4,753 6,292 Gya 68 71 5,811 5,899 Vx 85 92 7,403 8,041 Urban Garden and others 8 11 262 345 Mid-scale 2,953 2,975 231,835 230,100 GreenTree Inn 2,226 2,220 183,116 179,631 GT Alliance 538 568 38,031 40,134 GreenTree Apartment 19 20 1,262 1,308 Vatica 111 110 8,009 7,805 City 118 Selected and others 59 - 1,417 - Economy hotels 680 789 29,407 33,907 Shell 680 789 29,407 33,907 City 118 and others - - - - Total 4,059 4,238 302,497 309,495

Restaurant Operational Data



December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 Total restaurants in operation: 261 194 Leased and owned restaurants 121 42 Franchised restaurants 140 152 Number of cities 64 53 Da Niang Dumplings 226 162 Bellagio 35 32 Total restaurants in operation: 261 194













Quarter Ended 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 134 141 Franchised restaurants 84 84 Blended 99 101 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 51 89 Franchised restaurants 39 40 Blended 46 54 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 6,821 12,500 Franchised restaurants 3,286 3,331 Blended 4,564 5,433







