Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936891 | ISIN: US5381461012 | Ticker-Symbol: LVO
Tradegate
25.03.24
20:16 Uhr
0,980 Euro
+0,016
+1,63 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVEPERSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVEPERSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9500,96810:07
0,9590,97709:55
PR Newswire
25.03.2024 | 23:00
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LivePerson, Inc.: LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent inducement equity-based incentive grants that LivePerson made to John Sabino, LivePerson's new Chief Executive Officer, in connection with his hiring effective January 10, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, on March 15, 2024, LivePerson granted to Mr. Sabino equity awards consisting of 3,354,839 RSUs, and an option to purchase 1,000,000 shares of LivePerson's common stock. 774,194 of the RSUs will vest annually in equal tranches over two years, and 2,580,645 of the RSUs will vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining will vest in quarterly installments over the three years following such date. The stock option will become exercisable when certain performance and time-based metrics are met. Each of the equity awards is subject to Mr. Sabino's continued employment on the scheduled vesting dates, and all of the equity awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Sabino entering into employment with LivePerson.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

CONTACT:
Mike Tague
[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.