Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
25.03.24
09:30 Uhr
17,055 Euro
+0,095
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 07:47
21 Leser
Skanska signs contract amendment to build High School in Beaverton, Oregon, USA for USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with Beaverton School District for its Beaverton High School Rebuild Project in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project includes an approximately 28,000 square meter, three-story high school rebuild on an occupied campus. The scope of work consists of demolition of the existing high school buildings, construction of a new high school building, renovations to the sports fields, and site improvements.

Construction is underway and the school is expected to open to students in 2026.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-amendment-to-build-high-school-in-beaverton--oregon--usa-for-usd-211m--about-,c3952038

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3952038/2695203.pdf

20240326 US additional contract high school

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---beaverton-high-school,c3283074

Image - Beaverton High School

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
