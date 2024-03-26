Zscaler, Inc.: Zscaler and BT Announce New Commercial Partnership to Strengthen BT's Managed Security Services

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc., and BT today announced an expanded partnership that will position BT as the first global service provider to offer a full suite of managed security services based on the Zscaler AI-driven Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform. BT can offer its customers a range of new solutions that will reduce the complexity of IT infrastructures while shrinking their cyber-attack surface, enabling businesses to become more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure.



Tris Morgan, BT's Managing Director, Security, said: "With digital innovations constantly changing how businesses operate, the threat landscape continues to expand. We are delighted to extend our business relationship and enrich our managed service offering with Zscaler, allowing us to offer new zero trust cybersecurity solutions for customers and making sure we've got their back as they go through their digital transformation."

As part of this partnership, Zscaler will also supply BT Group with security solutions to protect its own operations. This will further enhance BT's first-hand experience as they support customers looking to adopt and implement Zscaler solutions.

"Zscaler is honored to double down on the relationship with BT as a security service provider. Our partnership is evidence of the BT team's trust in the power of Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform," said Mike Rich, CRO and President of Global Sales Zscaler. "Zero Trust security will not only modernize the security infrastructure to better stop large-scale attacks and diminish the attack surface but also reduce the administrative burden to accelerate BT customers' infrastructure and security transformation initiatives. Zscaler is committed to supporting BT with our ever-advancing cloud security solutions to encourage the next wave of innovation driven by AI."

Zscaler-powered managed services by BT are designed to support connectivity, network, and security reorganization initiatives for digital enterprises. It allows greater business agility, reduced infrastructure complexity, and protects customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications anywhere.

Solutions include Zscaler for Users powered by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, including:

Internet Access: A leading secure web gateway (SWG) that delivers cloud-native, AI-powered cyber threat protection and zero trust access to the Internet and SaaS apps.

Private Access: A cloud-native service that gives users fast and secure access to private apps and OT devices while enabling zero trust connectivity for workloads, replacing legacy remote access tools like VPNs and VDI.

Digital Experience: provides visibility into the complete path between user and app to pinpoint performance issues. As part of the comprehensive Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX enables fast, secure connections from any location.



The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform analyzes over 400 billion daily transactions, extracting over 500 trillion signals. It provides visibility, access control, and data security to enterprise data at scale and uses AI-powered insights to optimize digital experience, reduce risk, and enable better business decisions.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network & IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

