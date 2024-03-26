Modular solar array manufacturer 5B has started building the solar component of an 89. 7 MW hybrid microgrid that will help Bellevue Gold's gold mine in Australia with up to 100% renewables. From pv magazine Australia 5B has started rolling out 528 of its pre-assembled, relocatable and modular Maverick solar arrays for a 26 MW solar farm. The project is a component of an 89. 7 MW hybrid power station that will be owned and operated by Western Australia-based independent power producer Zenith Energy. The off-grid facility at Bellevue Gold's gold mining operation about 40 km north of Leinster, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...