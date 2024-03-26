Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T8QH | ISIN: US81282V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: W2L
Düsseldorf
26.03.24
09:30 Uhr
48,800 Euro
-0,600
-1,21 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,00049,20011:35
49,00049,20011:34
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 10:00
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi crowned the Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park by Guinness World Records

Adding yet another achievement to its trophy cabinet

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, has won a coveted place in the Guinness World Records as the 'Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park' in the world. The certificate was presented to Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi leadership. This milestone comes less than one year after the colossal theme park spanning over 183,000 sqm across five indoor levels opened its doors to the public.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9257851-seaworld-yas-island-crowned-largest-indoor-marine-life-theme-park-guinness-world-records/

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, an experience by Miral, offers guests a fascinating glimpse into the world of marine life, combining entertainment, education and conservation in one place. Guests can discover the vast ocean through eight immersive realms including Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and Polar Ocean which is divided into the Arctic realm and Antarctica realm. The marine life theme park is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations and is the region's first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi General Manager, Thomas Kaferle, said: "We are very pleased to receive recognition from Guinness World Records as the world's largest Marine-Life Theme Park. This prestigious achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience, coupled with an interactive educational aspect enabling guests to learn more about marine life in a fun and entertaining setting that engages all ages."

With an incredible variety of aquatic life, over 15 interactive experiences and thrilling rides, in addition to animal experiences and presentations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers a wealth of educational opportunities allowing guests to gain insights from the park's experts about the mesmerizing marine life. Additionally, guests can enjoy over 20 live characters and performances, along with more than 10 up-close encounters with animals, guaranteeing delightful entertainment throughout their visit. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to one of the world's largest multi-species marine life aquariums, where visitors can witness the majesty of marine life on a grand scale. Additionally, there is plenty of choice for pitstops for guests wanting to take a break and enjoy the refreshments on offer from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's 17 dining experiences that present diverse offerings ranging from buffets and fine dining to grab and go. Furthermore, there are 13 shopping experiences that allow visitors to find the perfect souvenir to commemorate their visit, such as a penguin plushie or photo opportunities.

With its newfound record-breaking status, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi reaffirms its position as one of the top global attractions, showcasing the wonders of marine life to visitors from around the world.

To purchase tickets or learn more about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, please visit www.seaworldabudhabi.com.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369746/SeaWorld_Yas_Island.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369745/SeaWorld_Abu_Dhabi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369744/SeaWorld__Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi crowned the Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park by Guinness World Records

SeaWorld® Yas Island Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seaworld-yas-island-abu-dhabi-crowned-the-largest-indoor-marine-life-theme-park-by-guinness-world-records-302099242.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.