Zhihu Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB1,138.3 million (US$160.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 2.2% increase from the same period of 2022.

were RMB1,138.3 million (US$160.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 2.2% increase from the same period of 2022. Gross margin expanded to 59.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 56.4% in the same period of 2022.

expanded to 59.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 56.4% in the same period of 2022. Net loss was RMB103.1 million (US$14.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, narrowed by 42.6% from the same period of 2022.

was RMB103.1 million (US$14.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, narrowed by 42.6% from the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) [1] was RMB91.3 million (US$12.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, narrowed by 31.9% from the same period of 2022.

was RMB91.3 million (US$12.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, narrowed by 31.9% from the same period of 2022. Average monthly active users (MAUs) [2] reached 99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

reached 99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Average monthly subscribing members[3] reached 14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 9.2% increase from the same period of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB4,198.9 million (US$591.4 million) in 2023, representing a 16.5% increase from 2022.

were RMB4,198.9 million (US$591.4 million) in 2023, representing a 16.5% increase from 2022. Gross margin expanded to 54.7% in 2023 from 50.2% in 2022.

expanded to 54.7% in 2023 from 50.2% in 2022. Net loss was RMB839.5 million (US$118.2 million) in 2023, narrowed by 46.8% from 2022.

was RMB839.5 million (US$118.2 million) in 2023, narrowed by 46.8% from 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB659.1 million (US$92.8 million) in 2023, narrowed by 44.9% from 2022.

"In the fourth quarter of 2023, we successfully navigated a challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment and achieved meaningful revenue growth and efficiency improvement through our multi-engine monetization approach, bolstered by our valuable community ecosystem," said Mr. Yuan Zhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Zhihu. "We also honed our content strategy to fortify our position as a trustworthy online content community. By prioritizing user experience and improving our strategic execution, cost control and overall efficiency, we have set the stage for sustainable growth and continued value creation for our users and stakeholders."

Mr. Han Wang, chief financial officer of Zhihu, added, "While we faced a myriad of challenges in 2023, we remained resilient and dedicated to our multi-engine monetization strategy. As a result, our total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year increased by 2.2% and 16.5% year over year, respectively. Through prudent cost control and operating leverage, we were pleased to conclude the year with a further enhanced gross margin and significantly narrowed bottom-line loss. Going forward, we will remain committed to boosting our operating efficiency to reinforce our trajectory towards profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB1,138.3 million (US$160.3 million), representing a 2.2% increase from RMB1,114.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Marketing services revenue [4] was RMB465.2 million (US$65.5 million), compared with RMB572.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Paid membership revenue was RMB455.9 million (US$64.2 million), representing a 13.3% increase from RMB402.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the continued growth of our subscribing members.

Vocational training revenue was RMB169.3 million (US$23.8 million), representing a 100.1% increase from RMB84.6 million in the same period of 2022. The significant increase was primarily attributable to our further enriched online course offerings and the revenue contributions from our recently acquired vocational training businesses.

Other revenues were RMB48.0 million (US$6.8 million), compared with RMB54.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Cost of revenues decreased by 4.2% to RMB465.2 million (US$65.5 million) from RMB485.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to a decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs resulting from our improved efficiency.

Gross profit increased by 7.1% to RMB673.1 million (US$94.8 million) from RMB628.5 million in the same period of 20 22. Gros s margin expanded to 59.1% from 56.4% in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to our enhanced monetization efforts and the improvement of cloud services and bandwidth utilization efficiency.

Total operating expenses were RMB851.3 million (US$119.9 million), compared with RMB844.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB527.6 million (US$74.3 million) from RMB509.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase reflects our continued efforts in promoting our product and service offerings.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB232.6 million (US$32.8 million) from RMB212.5 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to our increased spending on technology innovation.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 26.0% to RMB91.1 million (US$12.8 million) from RMB123.1 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in personnel-related expenses.

Loss from operations was narrowed by 17.6% to RMB178.2 million (US$25.1 million) from RMB216.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] decreased to RMB165.3 million (US$23.3 million) from RMB170.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was narrowed by 42.6% to RMB103.1 million (US$14.5 million) from RMB179.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was narrowed by 31.9% to RMB91.3 million (US$12.9 million) from RMB134.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.18 (US$0.03), compared with RMB0.29 in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB5,462.9 million (US$769.4 million), compared with RMB6,261.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB4,198.9 million (US$591.4 million), representing a 16.5% increase from RMB3,604.9 million in 2022.

Marketing services revenue [4] was RMB1,653.0 million (US$232.8 million), compared with RMB1,956.5 million in 2022.

Paid membership revenue was RMB1,826.6 million (US$257.3 million), representing a 48.4% increase from RMB1,230.8 million in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the continued growth of our subscribing members.

Vocational training revenue was RMB565.6 million (US$79.7 million), representing a 127.8% increase from RMB248.3 million in 2022. The significant increase was primarily attributable to our further enriched online course offerings and the revenue contributions from our recently acquired vocational training businesses.

Other revenues were RMB153.8 million (US$21.7 million), compared with RMB169.4 million in 2022.

Cost of revenues increased to RMB1,903.0 million (US$268.0 million) from RMB1,796.9 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the growth of content and operating costs as we continued to enhance our content attractiveness, and an increase in payment processing costs driven by our revenue growth, partially offset by the decrease in cloud services and bandwidth costs.

Gross profit increased by 27.0% to RMB2,295.8 million (US$323.4 million) from RMB1,808.1 million in 2022. Gross margin expanded to 54.7% from 50.2% in 2022, primarily attributable to our enhanced monetization efforts and the improvement of cloud services and bandwidth utilization efficiency.

Total operating expenses decreased to RMB3,368.1 million (US$474.4 million) from RMB3,411.8 million in 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB2,048.1 million (US$288.5 million), compared with RMB2,026.5 million in 2022.

Research and development expenses increased to RMB901.5 million (US$127.0 million) from RMB763.4 million in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to our increased spending on technology innovation.

General and administrative expenses decreased to RMB418.5 million (US$58.9 million) from RMB622.0 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was narrowed by 33.1% to RMB1,072.2 million (US$151.0 million) from RMB1,603.8 million in 2022.

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)[1] was narrowed by 27.1% to RMB888.0 million (US$125.1 million) from RMB1,218.8 million in 2022.

Net loss was narrowed by 46.8% to RMB839.5 million (US$118.2 million) from RMB1,578.4 million in 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was narrowed by 44.9% to RMB659.1 million (US$92.8 million) from RMB1,195.9 million in 2022.

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB1.41 (US$0.20), compared with RMB2.59 in 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

As of December 31, 2023, 26.3 million Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs) had been repurchased for a total price of US$58.5 million on both the New York Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the Company's existing US$100 million share repurchase program established in May 2022 and extended in May 2023 (the "Repurchase Program"), which is effective until June 10, 2024. The repurchases made under the Repurchase Program were covered by the general unconditional mandate to purchase the Company's own shares approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meetings held on June 10, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

[1] Adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] MAUs refers to the sum of the number of mobile devices that launch our mobile apps at least once in a given month, or mobile MAUs, and the number of logged-in users who visit our PC or mobile website at least once in a given month, after eliminating duplicates. [3] Monthly subscribing members refers to the number of our Yan Selection members in a specified month. Average monthly subscribing members for a period is calculated by dividing the sum of monthly subscribing members for each month during the specified period by the number of months in such period. [4] Starting with the first quarter of 2023, we report revenues generated from advertising and content-commerce solutions collectively as "marketing services revenue" to better present our business and results of operation in line with our overall strategies. Revenues for the applicable comparison periods of 2022 have been retrospectively re-classified.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted loss from operations and adjusted net loss, to supplement the review and assessment of its operating performance. The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments, which are non-cash expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by adjusting for potential impacts of items, which the Company's management considers to be indicative of its operating performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as it helps the Company's management.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under U.S. GAAP. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:

























Marketing services 572,387

382,962

465,153

65,515

1,956,480

1,652,992

232,819 Paid membership 402,531

466,784

455,906

64,213

1,230,804

1,826,557

257,265 Vocational training 84,591

144,795

169,272

23,841

248,266

565,585

79,661 Others 54,456

27,622

47,966

6,756

169,369

153,755

21,656 Total revenues 1,113,965

1,022,163

1,138,297

160,325

3,604,919

4,198,889

591,401 Cost of revenues (485,442)

(473,712)

(465,197)

(65,522)

(1,796,867)

(1,903,041)

(268,038) Gross profit 628,523

548,451

673,100

94,803

1,808,052

2,295,848

323,363



























Selling and marketing expenses (509,229)

(534,328)

(527,604)

(74,311)

(2,026,468)

(2,048,090)

(288,467) Research and development

expenses (212,495)

(249,662)

(232,585)

(32,759)

(763,362)

(901,452)

(126,967) General and administrative

expenses (123,107)

(114,564)

(91,069)

(12,827)

(621,973)

(418,531)

(58,949) Total operating expenses (844,831)

(898,554)

(851,258)

(119,897)

(3,411,803)

(3,368,073)

(474,383)



























Loss from operations (216,308)

(350,103)

(178,158)

(25,094)

(1,603,751)

(1,072,225)

(151,020)



























Other income/(expenses):

























Investment income 5,922

11,617

12,279

1,729

70,380

41,695

5,873 Interest income 33,671

40,363

38,828

5,469

68,104

158,671

22,348 Fair value change of financial

instruments (4,619)

(7,352)

14,780

2,082

(176,685)

(5,170)

(728) Exchange (losses)/gains (1,524)

(393)

(937)

(132)

71,749

97

14 Others, net 6,099

27,227

15,032

2,117

5,983

49,236

6,935



























Loss before income tax (176,759)

(278,641)

(98,176)

(13,829)

(1,564,220)

(827,696)

(116,578) Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,755)

256

(4,929)

(694)

(14,183)

(11,832)

(1,667) Net loss (179,514)

(278,385)

(103,105)

(14,523)

(1,578,403)

(839,528)

(118,245) Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (164)

(289)

(666)

(94)

(2,754)

(4,113)

(579) Net loss attributable to Zhihu

Inc.'s shareholders (179,678)

(278,674)

(103,771)

(14,617)

(1,581,157)

(843,641)

(118,824)



























Net loss per share

























Basic (0.59)

(0.94)

(0.36)

(0.05)

(5.19)

(2.82)

(0.40) Diluted (0.59)

(0.94)

(0.36)

(0.05)

(5.19)

(2.82)

(0.40)



























Net loss per ADS (Two ADSs

represent one Class A

ordinary share)

























Basic (0.29)

(0.47)

(0.18)

(0.03)

(2.59)

(1.41)

(0.20) Diluted (0.29)

(0.47)

(0.18)

(0.03)

(2.59)

(1.41)

(0.20)



























Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding

























Basic 304,665,906

297,742,064

291,056,615

291,056,615

304,836,318

299,132,894

299,132,894 Diluted 304,665,906

297,742,064

291,056,615

291,056,615

304,836,318

299,132,894

299,132,894





























ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation

expenses included in:

























Cost of revenues 3,663

1,630

1,575

221

11,861

9,751

1,373 Selling and marketing

expenses 5,019

5,741

(7,001)

(986)

24,334

13,882

1,955 Research and development

expenses 15,831

13,758

(57)

(8)

62,503

49,847

7,021 General and administrative

expenses 18,032

27,662

12,983

1,829

275,197

91,176

12,842

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)





As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 4,525,852

2,106,639

296,714 Term deposits 948,390

1,586,469

223,449 Short-term investments 787,259

1,769,822

249,274 Trade receivables 834,251

664,615

93,609 Amounts due from related parties 24,798

18,319

2,580 Prepayments and other current assets 199,249

232,016

32,679 Total current assets 7,319,799

6,377,880

898,305 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 7,290

10,849

1,528 Intangible assets, net 80,237

122,645

17,274 Goodwill 126,344

191,077

26,913 Long-term investments -

44,621

6,285 Right-of-use assets 100,119

40,211

5,664 Other non-current assets 22,450

7,989

1,125 Total non-current assets 336,440

417,392

58,789 Total assets 7,656,239

6,795,272

957,094 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 916,112

1,038,531

146,274 Salary and welfare payables 283,546

342,125

48,187 Taxes payables 25,975

21,394

3,013 Contract liabilities 355,626

303,574

42,758 Amounts due to related parties 24,861

26,032

3,667 Short term lease liabilities 53,190

42,089

5,929 Other current liabilities 165,531

171,743

24,189 Total current liabilities 1,824,841

1,945,488

274,017 Non-current liabilities









Long term lease liabilities 43,367

3,642

513 Deferred tax liabilities 11,630

22,574

3,179 Other non-current liabilities 82,133

121,958

17,177 Total non-current liabilities 137,130

148,174

20,869 Total liabilities 1,961,971

2,093,662

294,886











Total Zhihu Inc.'s shareholders' equity 5,653,696

4,599,810

647,870 Noncontrolling interests 40,572

101,800

14,338 Total shareholders' equity 5,694,268

4,701,610

662,208











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,656,239

6,795,272

957,094

ZHIHU INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (216,308)

(350,103)

(178,158)

(25,094)

(1,603,751)

(1,072,225)

(151,020) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 42,545

48,791

7,500

1,056

373,895

164,656

23,191 Amortization of intangible

assets resulting from

business acquisitions 3,490

5,365

5,365

756

11,053

19,585

2,758 Adjusted loss from

operations (170,273)

(295,947)

(165,293)

(23,282)

(1,218,803)

(887,984)

(125,071)























































Net loss (179,514)

(278,385)

(103,105)

(14,523)

(1,578,403)

(839,528)

(118,245) Add:

























Share-based compensation

expenses 42,545

48,791

7,500

1,056

373,895

164,656

23,191 Amortization of intangible

assets resulting from

business acquisitions 3,490

5,365

5,365

756

11,053

19,585

2,758 Tax effects on non-GAAP

adjustments (600)

(1,069)

(1,069)

(151)

(2,400)

(3,806)

(536) Adjusted net loss (134,079)

(225,298)

(91,309)

(12,862)

(1,195,855)

(659,093)

(92,832)

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.