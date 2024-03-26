Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.: gategroup publishes annual ESG Report

NEWS PROVIDED BY

gategroup

March 26, 2024, 10:00 AM EST

gategroup publishes annual ESG Report

gategroup, the leader in airline catering and hospitality, has published their annual ESG report. This report outlines the group's ambitions on sustainability in its business and describes the progress it achieved throughout 2023.

Zurich/Switzerland. March 26, 2024. As one of the global culinary leaders, gategroup is fully committed to responsible corporate stewardship and sustainable business practices.

During 2023, the company continued developing the foundation set in 2022, fine-tuning the details of the group-wide ESG Framework and the related activities. The second annual ESG report provides an overview of the initiatives that took place across the group's global network to bring it closer to the defined goals and commitments and to transition towards management of its strategy for pursuing continuous improvement in environmental, social, and governance performance.

Among other activities, by the end of the year, gategroup had achieved the following:

Implemented a range of programs and initiatives to recognize, nurture, and sustain the talent within the organization. Culture, HR Excellence, Talent & People Development, and Organizational Design & Development are pillars onto which gategroup has built its foundation for a stronger, people-forward company.

Integrated ESG into its Enterprise Risk Management process and into the CAPEX investment decision-making process.

Strengthened diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) within gategroup's Executive Management Board, defined short- and medium-term targets and metrics for DE&I, and held a series of activities related to promoting stronger opportunities and career paths for women at gategroup as a pilot for subsequent programs in support of a broader DE&I program.

Defined short- and medium-term targets on environmental management and occupational health and safety along with a clear set of measures to help us achieve these goals.

Earned a Bronze rating from EcoVadis for gategroup as a whole, a Bronze for its servair brand, and a Gold rating for its deSter brand.

Signed a cross-industry statement presented to the European Union Commission regarding Category 1 waste regulation and joined a coalition of advocates who supported a related video campaign produced by KLM.

"We firmly believe that ESG performance is about people as well as percentages. Our progress to date reflects the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to innovation that we see exhibited daily by the members of our team," said gategroup CEO Christoph Schmitz. "These milestones are among the early measures of our progress as we redefine gategroup's business parameters, reinvigorate our corporate culture, and integrate ESG throughout the organization's people and business strategies."

gategroup's ESG Report 2023 can be found here.

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents.

