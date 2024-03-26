International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): IBFD Publishes New Book: Mobility of Individuals and Workforces

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is pleased to announce the publication of its latest book, "Mobility of Individuals and Workforces", which addresses a gap in international tax literature on individual mobility.



Since 2013, significant efforts have been made to reform the global tax structure, primarily focusing on corporate income taxation, particularly for multinationals. However, this book highlights the lack of attention paid to individual income taxation in the face of increasing individual mobility and evolving work patterns.

This timely publication explores the various factors driving individual mobility, including:

Increased wealth mobility: Individuals with significant wealth are increasingly seeking tax-favourable jurisdictions.

Global competition for talent: Economies are actively attracting skilled individuals, impacting tax policies.

Technological advancements: Remote work and the rise of the digital nomad lifestyle challenge traditional tax frameworks.

Emergence of English as a global language: Language barriers are diminishing, facilitating individual mobility.

Automation and AI: The changing nature of work necessitates revising tax policies.



This new book addresses these critical trends and their impact on both corporate and, more importantly, individual income taxation, and aims to stimulate future discussions on this rapidly evolving landscape.

The publication reflects growing recognition by the United Nations and the OECD of the need to address these issues, making "Mobility of Individuals and Workforces" a crucial resource for policymakers, tax professionals and academics.

To learn more and order your copy, please visit https://www.ibfd.org/shop/book/mobility-individuals-and-workforces.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c86da701-a934-4afa-81fd-c6f3fac8d196