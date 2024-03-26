High interest rates, inflation, and customer uncertainty could slow down residential PV growth in Sweden this year, despite record solar installations in 2023, but interest in utility-scale PV remains strong. Between 1. 2 GW and 1. 4 GW of solar was deployed in Sweden in 2023, according to estimates published by Svensk Solenergi, the Swedish solar energy association. About 1 GW was deployed in 2022. In 2023, around 96,000 solar cell installations were connected to the Swedish electricity grid, up roughly 70% from the 55,000 installed in 2022. Svensk Solenergi said activity peaked in the second ...

