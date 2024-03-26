IMN Structured Finance and Euromoney Conferences are now, Invisso

LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMN's structured finance events portfolio and the banking and finance arm of Euromoney Conferences have come together today to form a new business, Invisso. Dedicated to creating highly efficient capital market conferences, Invisso is now the largest and most experienced events business in the fixed income space covering key areas including structured finance, private credit and bond markets.

Invisso now hosts 18 events a year globally. In the next year, three of the flagship conferences will have served their markets for over 30 years (*). Invisso's events include:

Global ABS, co-hosted with AFME

ABS East, in partnership with FIIN (*)

ABS Asia

The Covered Bond Congress, co-hosted with ECBC

The Global Borrowers and Bond Investors Forum (*)

The Central & Eastern European Forum (*)

The Private Credit Summit, hosted at Global ABS

The Private Credit Summit, hosted at ABS East

The Investors' US CLO Forum, in partnership with FIIN

SRT Symposium

The Investors' Conference on Equipment Finance, in partnership with ELFA

Consumer & Esoteric Forum

MBS Forum

Nordic Covered Bonds, co-hosted with ECBC

Bank Capital in the age of AI

The CEE Securitization Summit

Covered Bonds Asia, co-hosted with ECBC

The Euro CLO Forum, in partnership with FIIN

Invisso will maintain the impressive legacy set by IMN Structured Finance and Euromoney Conferences whilst harnessing the new breadth of market relationships and industry knowledge held by its expert team to create more opportunities in events for the market.



Alex Grose, Managing Director of Invisso says "By bringing these two portfolios together, we are creating a business of unique value to the market. We can now access opportunity and scale new events at pace. Our highly respected and well-known team are working closely with the industry to create new products and broaden our reach into new markets. This is already in motion with the introduction of our CEE Securitization Summit in January which brought together Euromoney Conferences' regional CEE reach with IMN's structured finance expertise. The result was an impressive gathering all united to develop the region's structured finance market."



"The primary objective," clarifies Chris Arnold, Head of Sales for Structured Finance, "is not to overhaul the existing portfolio. The global events you know and appreciate will remain unchanged, managed by the same proficient teams. Rather, we are bringing together these businesses as one to provide our audiences and clients with even greater offerings, and world-class customer service."



Invisso's industry partners look forward to continuing their highly successful event relationships with the Invisso team. Shaun Baddeley, Managing Director - Securitisation, AFME comments: "Our long-term partnership with Invisso enables us to create the best programmes, profile the right speakers and reach the most people ensuring that Global ABS has the biggest impact for the securitisation and structured finance industry. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership, working together to deliver more for the industry at future Global ABS events."



For more information, you can visit invisso.org

Invisso is the newly formed business comprising of IMN's structured finance portfolio and Euromoney Conferences. Dedicated to creating highly efficient capital market conferences, Invisso is the largest and most experienced events business in the fixed income space. Invisso Limited is a Delinian portfolio company, headquartered at 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX.

