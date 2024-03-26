Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants") reports sales (unaudited) for February 2024 and comparative year over year ("YoY") operational results.

Sales revenue for the Company reached US$5.02 million in February, a 161% increase YoY and a 10% increase over the prior month of January 2024, marking it as Inca One's highest ever February monthly sales. The increases were fueled by increased volume of gold ounces produced in the previous month and sold during February and a higher gold price (US$2,029 as compared to US$1,838 in February 2023).

Consolidated Operations Feb-24 Feb-23 YoY change Total sales (US$ millions) $5.02 $1.92 161% Deliveries (tonnes) 2,550 2,996 -15% Milling (tonnes) 4,053 2,215 83% Gold produced (ounces) 1,301 922 41%

Milling and gold production in February also showed significant YoY increases of 83% and 41%, respectively, with the Plants milling at an average of 140 tonnes per day ("TPD").

As reported in last month's production update, deliveries slowed during February from the initial effects of the rainy season. This is typical for this time of year and should temporarily impact the supply of gold ore feedstock to the Plants. The Company continues to have working capital constraints, which will likely impact ore purchases and sales in the coming months.

Marketing Services Engagement

Inca One also has engaged Triple Bull Consulting Inc. ("TBC") to provide content creation, digital and video marketing services to the Company. TBC is a digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing services for public companies. TBC is focused on analytics and web traffic tracking, market research, preparation, and distribution of social media content. Under the terms of the engagement, TBC has been retained for a fee of $10,000 plus GST per month over an initial 4 (four) month term commencing March 1, 2024. No common shares or common share purchase options will be issued under the engagement.

The engagement remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One, generating over US$200 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Miners (ASGM). Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASGM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Through the Company's partnerships with the UN backed PlanetGold Program and the Swiss Better Gold Initiative, Inca One supports the sustainable development and mining practices of the ASGM sector and the responsible gold supply chain from mine to market. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.

