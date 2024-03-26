IFS Cloud Selected by Joby Aviation to Shape the Future of eVTOL Aircraft

The IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance platform was chosen to accelerate Joby Aviation's ambitious growth plans to manufacture and deliver eVTOL aircraft for commercial passenger service on a global scale

LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Joby Aviation, the leading manufacturer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial air taxi services, has selected the IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance solution for its pioneering eVTOL aircraft maintenance processes.

Joby continues to lead the way on the development of eVTOL aircraft, launching production in June 2023 and recently completing a series of piloted test flights, including an exhibition flight in New York City. Joby's all-electric aircraft has a maximum range of 100 miles and can carry a pilot and four passengers, giving it unparalleled flexibility to serve communities worldwide. Joby plans to start commercial operations in 2025, as it continues its progression from prototype to a fully operational fleet.

As part of its ambitious growth plans, the company recently announced plans to construct a scaled manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio, the birthplace of aviation. The establishment of the company's ground-breaking new facility, which will be capable of producing up to 500 eVTOL aircraft per year, represents a significant milestone in the field of advanced air mobility, and will lead to the creation of up to 2,000 high-quality manufacturing jobs. Joby also plans to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Marina, CA where aircraft production was launched last year.

IFS Cloud for Aviation Maintenance will provide Joby Aviation with an advanced end-to-end maintenance software solution for its eVTOL aircraft across key functional areas including engineering, records management, operations, and planning, to support its global expansions plan and ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

Matthew Lykins, Aircraft Maintenance Lead at Joby Aviation commented, "At Joby, we are at the forefront of revolutionizing travel with our eVTOL aircraft. Ensuring the seamless operation and maintenance of these aircraft throughout their lifecycle requires an equally innovative software solution. That's why we have chosen IFS as our trusted partner. The IFS solution offers a robust software foundation that can evolve and adapt to meet our growing needs, from the initial testing and regulatory approval phases to the full-scale operations of Joby aircraft."

Scott Helmer, President, Aerospace and Defense at IFS commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Joby to manage the operation and maintenance of one of the world's most advanced air vehicles. IFS has been closely tracking the growth in Advanced Air Mobility for some time, and the aviation industry-specificity and flexibility of IFS Cloud makes us a perfect fit for organizations that are shaping the future of flight."

Joby Aviation joins the many world-leading aircraft manufacturers, operators and maintainers that have selected IFS, including, Southwest Airlines, Air France-KLM Group, Qantas, Saab, BAE Systems, and more.

