SAS AB: SAS files monthly operating reports with U.S. court and announces certain financial information for the Group

SAS AB ("SAS" or the "Company") and each of its subsidiaries that are subject to the voluntary chapter 11 process in the U.S. will shortly file monthly operating reports, containing certain financial information for the period of November 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). All SAS companies that are subject to the voluntary chapter 11 process are each required to file operating reports with the Court on a monthly basis. The financial information contained in the monthly operating reports includes items such as cash position, assets, liabilities, revenue and profit and loss for the preceding month.

In connection with these Court filings, SAS announces certain consolidated financial information for the SAS Group as of February 29, 2024, see table below. The financial information has not been audited or reviewed by SAS' auditor.

Financial Information, SAS Group million SEK (million USD)1) November 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024 Revenue 11,784 (1,140) Net income for the period -2,275 (-220) As of February 29, 2024 Total assets 55,827 (5,403) Total liabilities 64,987 (6,289) Cash and cash equivalents 5,698 (551)

1) Amounts in SEK have been recalculated to USD based on the Swedish Riksbank's SEK/USD exchange rate of 10.3332 as of February 29, 2024.

SAS publishes a press release in connection with each monthly operating report filing, other than for the months when the filings coincide with the publication of SAS' interim reports.

Additional information about the Chapter 11 process is available at the Company's dedicated restructuring website, https://sasgroup.net/transformation. Court filings and other documents related to the chapter 11 process in the U.S. are available on a separate website administered by SAS' claims agent, Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC, at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/SAS. Information is also available by calling (844) 242-7491 (U.S./Canada) or +1 (347) 338-6450 (International), as well as by email at SASInfo@ra.kroll.com.

Advisors

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as global legal counsel and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB is serving as Swedish legal counsel to SAS. Seabury Securities LLC and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are serving as investment bankers. Seabury is also serving as restructuring advisor.

For further information, please contact:

SAS Press office, +46 8 797 29 44

Investor Relations, +46 70 997 7070

