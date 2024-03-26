The US Department of Energy (DoE) has announced up to $22 million in funds under its Renewable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning (R-STEP) program. From pv magazine USA The DoE has announced that six state-based collaborative organizations will receive a combined $10 million through its R-STEP program. R-STEP expands decision-making capacity for state and local governments around large-scale renewable energy planning, siting, and permitting. The program will also provide technical assistance to the organizations. The DoE said it will also open another $12 million under the ...

