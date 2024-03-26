Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Daniela Peeters as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in Germany. She was previously Customer Broker Engagement Manager for Northern Germany.

"Daniela lives our BHSI values, bringing them to her every interaction with our customers and brokers," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI. "I am excited to welcome her to our German leadership team, and to work with her to continue to expand and strengthen our customer and broker relationships and build our forever business."

Daniela joined BHSI in 2023. Her more than 25 years of insurance industry experience includes senior level roles at both insurers and brokerage firms. She continues to be based in Cologne and can be reached at Daniela.peeters@bhspecialty.com.

