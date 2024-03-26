Analyst Firm Positions Netcracker as a Disruptive Leader, Highlighting Automation and Monetization Capabilities, Multi-Cloud Strategy and Successful End-to-End Transformations for Operators Around the World

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the highest ranking among 13 vendors in Telco Republic's Disrupter Quintant for Next-Generation Telecom Operations and Business Support Systems for its innovative products and solutions and successful record of service delivery and digital transformation projects with operators around the world. The report assessed vendors on a wide range of criteria, including strategy, execution and how well they can help communications service providers (CSPs) implement cutting-edge use cases and the next level of IT architecture.

Telco Republic positioned Netcracker as the leader for the second time in this assessment due to its multi-vertical, multi-domain strategy across 5G, fiber and satellite networks; support for all cloud deployments (telco cloud, public cloud and edge cloud) with scalability and end-to-end security; a mature cloud-native BSS/OSS platform that gives operators the ability to support new digital business models and partner ecosystems; and implementation of sustainability initiatives.

"For the second consecutive year, Netcracker was recognized as a leading vendor based on the execution and strategy criteria evaluated in our comprehensive study of the global telecom IT market," said Martina Kurth, CEO and Founder of Telco Republic. "As CSPs transition to next-generation architectures to maximize their network investments and launch and monetize advanced services with improved customer experience, Netcracker has demonstrated its ability to support large-scale transformation projects for telecom providers of any size."

"Our assessment shows that Netcracker continues to excel in all critical areas, including an innovative roadmap, a comprehensive portfolio of products and services and a demonstrable positive impact on customers," said Norbert Scholz, Head of Telco Research Advisory at Telco Republic. "The telecom industry is in a state of transition as operators look to leverage and monetize their 5G infrastructures while reducing costs and complexity and introducing game-changing technologies like GenAI. We believe that Netcracker has a long-term strategy in place to meet the needs of today's CSPs and is well-positioned for future success."

"We are truly honored to receive this leadership ranking from Telco Republic for the second year in a row," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "As we continue to successfully deploy large-scale IT transformation projects and help operators deliver the best value and experience to their customers, this recognition is a strong validation of our innovative technology and unbroken service delivery record."

