First-time activation of land-based services in Australia's northern and southern regions, maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand.

Multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement enabling Sat One to bring high-speed, low latency connectivity to its most remote customers

Building on OneWeb roll-out momentum in Australasia

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL), announces that Sat One, is leveraging its OneWeb LEO constellation for the first-time activation of land-based services across Australia's remote northern and southern regions, maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand.

Satellite service company Sat One and Eutelsat OneWeb have a multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement enabling Sat One to bring high-speed, low latency connectivity to its most remote customers. With Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO now operational in Australia and New Zealand, Sat One has begun providing services to enterprises, including mine sites, and remote communities as well as maritime customers.

"Today heralds a new chapter for connectivity, tailored to Australasia's unique landscapes and seascapes," remarked Daniel Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer of Sat One. "Our agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb enables us to lead the market in providing enterprise grade, resilient, high-speed, low-latency LEO services that stand up to the harsh outback, the wet tropics, and New Zealand's freezing conditions, as well as the demanding marine environments. We're ensuring that enterprises remain connected and competitive no matter how remote or challenging their operations. Sat One is the One company that customers turn to for Enterprise LEO."

Cyril Dujardin, Co-President of Eutelsat Group's Connectivity Business Unit said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our LEO services for customers in Australia and New Zealand. As a trusted connectivity provider, Sat One understands the complex needs of modern businesses and maritime operations. We are excited by the start of these services and looking forward to building on our partnership with Sat One."

The activation follows the launch last month of Eutelsat OneWeb LEO backhaul in Australia by the Australian telecom operator, Telstra.

About Sat.One

Sat One, established in 2021 and headquartered in Perth, revolutionises enterprise connectivity across Australia and New Zealand with leading low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite technology. Sat One eliminates digital divides, delivering super-fast, reliable enterprise connectivity, even in remote areas. As the master distributor for Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite services, Sat One delivers unmatched communication solutions underpinned by strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Intellian, Kymeta, Hughes, and Inster.

Our commitment to innovation extends to custom, agile services across critical sectors, including Mining, Energy, Construction, Government, and more, empowering them with low-latency connectivity essential for operational excellence. Sat One represents the future of enterprise communication, offering comprehensive, tailored solutions that drive growth and transform digital engagement.

Find out more at: https://sat.one/

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers' needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

