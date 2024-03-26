NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (91/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexpol AB (Hexpol) published on March 20, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hexpol has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 26, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Hexpol (HPOL). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207228