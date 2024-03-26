Anzeige
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A14SVU | ISIN: SE0007074281 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QT1
Tradegate
22.03.24
09:32 Uhr
11,600 Euro
+0,200
+1,75 %
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 11:58
62 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (91/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexpol AB (Hexpol)
published on March 20, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Hexpol has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 26, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share The
scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Hexpol (HPOL). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207228
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
